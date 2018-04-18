Best Open Mic (Comedy)

Lately, more and more comics are quick to shout out Comedy Corner Underground as the place they were able to grow as performers. CCU has carved out a reputation as the scrappy-but-mighty DIY club that supports lesser-known, alternative, and new local comics. Each week newcomers, regulars, and major names on the cusp of blowing up hit the basement stage to try out material, work on bits, or just get their awkward first time out of the way. With about 20 spots available each week, what was once an intimate comedy affair has turned into anywhere between 50 and 70 performers elbowing for stage time on any given night. That said, the club is great about giving new people a shot, and because it’s run by comics, it has a vibe that makes performers and fans alike feel like they’re part of the cool kids’ club.

Readers’ Choice: Acme Comedy Co.