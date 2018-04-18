Best Art Event

Since 2016, the arts collective Soomaal House of Art (photographer Mohamud Mumin, artist Khadijah Muse, and designer Kaamil Haider) has been presenting some of the most consistently ambitious regular arts programming in the Twin Cities. Spearwave is a series of one-night-only artist salons and exhibitions across a variety of venues, including mosques, museums, libraries, community centers, and alternative exhibition spaces. Bringing contemporary art and spoken-word performance by often Somali-American artists into settings that don’t typically play host to contemporary art, Spearwave creates a space for emerging artists to experiment with ideas and forms, as well as an opportunity for local audiences to gather together for an evening, often in spaces they might not have otherwise visited.