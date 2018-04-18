comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Theater Troupe

Sheep Theater

Sheep Theater started 2017 as a quirky little crew. They ended the year as a quirky little crew that couldn’t be ignored. The Good Boy and the Kid turned Red Eye’s stage into a metaphysical wrestling ring, and their Pinocchio proved one of the Fringe Festival’s most distinctive shows, centering on Robb Goetzke’s unnerving yet hilarious performance as the title character. Their annual holiday show is a sprawling comic detective story that adds an absurd new installment every year. Sheep Theater’s members describe their style as “deranged sincerity,” which is so crazy it just might work. In fact, it totally does. 

More 2018 Arts & Culture awards

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Art Gallery The White Page

Best Book (Fiction) 'Gone to Dust'

Best Fashion Event Fashion Week MN

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books