Best Theater Troupe

Sheep Theater started 2017 as a quirky little crew. They ended the year as a quirky little crew that couldn’t be ignored. The Good Boy and the Kid turned Red Eye’s stage into a metaphysical wrestling ring, and their Pinocchio proved one of the Fringe Festival’s most distinctive shows, centering on Robb Goetzke’s unnerving yet hilarious performance as the title character. Their annual holiday show is a sprawling comic detective story that adds an absurd new installment every year. Sheep Theater’s members describe their style as “deranged sincerity,” which is so crazy it just might work. In fact, it totally does.