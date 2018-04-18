comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Dance Company

Ragamala Dance Company

Ever innovative in advancing the 2,000-year-old South Indian temple dance bharatanatyam into 21st-century iterations that traverse boundaries, the 25-year-old Ragamala Dance Company reached an apotheosis with Written in Water. Ranee (mother) and Aparna and Ashwini (daughters) Ramaswamy are masters of their form, with individual inflections that differentiate their performances. This piece was based on the Indian board game Paramapadam (the forerunner of Chutes and Ladders) and the 12th-century Sufi poem “The Conference of the Birds,” which details a journey through the seven stages to Enlightenment. It also incorporated such multicultural, multidisciplinary influences as paintings by Keshav (from Chennai, India) projected on the floor, and live music led by Iraqi-American jazz artist Amir ElSaffar.

 

More awards from this winner

Best Dance Company (2012) Ragamala Dance

More 2018 Arts & Culture awards

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Theater Troupe Sheep Theater

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Art Gallery The White Page

Best Book (Fiction) 'Gone to Dust'

Best Fashion Event Fashion Week MN

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books