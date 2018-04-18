comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Local Comedy Podcast

'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

What’s the grossest thing you’ve ever experienced as a stripper? How does someone begin the process of robbing a bank? Do gang members have family picnics? These are just a few of the questions that local comedian Gabe Noah has asked guests on his hilarious, captivating, and sometimes cringe-worthy podcast. Since launching Profession Confession last spring, Noah has built a national audience of comedy fans and curious listeners by airing first-hand accounts of some of the seediest, scariest, and strangest career and lifestyle choices ever. Each episode Noah, one of the most consistently funny comedians in Minneapolis, sits down with a different guest, sometimes speaking under terms of anonymity. Drug traffickers, porn stars, crime-scene cleaners, and a dominatrix have all shared their stories. He’s often joined by his comedy pals, who ask all those questions you’re dying to know the answers to.
 

