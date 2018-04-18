Best Theater

comScore
This year, Penumbra Theatre saw its first major leadership transition, when Sarah Bellamy succeeded her father, company founder Lou Bellamy, as artistic director. It was immediately clear that the transition is allowing Penumbra to push forward into new territory while retaining everything that’s made it great. Bellamy helmed a wrenching Wedding Band and an exuberant Wiz, while May Adrales directed the vital original musical Girl Shakes Loose. If Penumbra keeps this up, its local and national stature will only grow.
Readers’ Choice: Guthrie Theater

BEST DRAMA (2010) The Whipping Man at Penumbra Theatre

