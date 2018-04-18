Best Museum

When north Minneapolis-born Prince Rogers Nelson chose to remain in the Twin Cities despite achieving international immortality, Minnesotans pledged their undying love. Aside from brief periods, he only ever moved so far as Chanhassen to build his sprawling private sanctuary, intending that the public should eventually inherit Paisley Park and all its creative artifacts. Today, his recording studios and soundstage have been preserved with immaculate care, his fantastic collections of concert regalia, instruments, and artwork curated into a voluminous exhibition available exclusively by guided tour. Come see for yourself the sacred belongings of the Purple One, and walk where he once lived and rehearsed. A compulsory pilgrimage by anyone who claims to be a fan of Prince, Paisley Park is a gift to Minnesota from our gift to the world.

