Best Place to Buy Art Supplies

Holding down its corner of East Lake since the street was all massage parlors and used car dealerships, Northwest Graphic is a chic mainstay in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Specializing in screen-printing materials and operating a full-service workshop in the back, they also carry the standard assortment of art supplies, from pens and paper to paints and canvases. The store windows along Lake Street serve as a permanent public exhibition space for local show posters that have come out of the shop over the past 20 years, with enough depth and variety that it practically counts as a museum. As for matters of aesthetic taste, you know you’re in good hands with the Northwest Graphics: They have, hands-down, one of the best hand-painted exterior signs in the city. They’re not open on weekends, but everyone knows that the truly elite artist plans ahead.

