comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies

Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Holding down its corner of East Lake since the street was all massage parlors and used car dealerships, Northwest Graphic is a chic mainstay in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Specializing in screen-printing materials and operating a full-service workshop in the back, they also carry the standard assortment of art supplies, from pens and paper to paints and canvases. The store windows along Lake Street serve as a permanent public exhibition space for local show posters that have come out of the shop over the past 20 years, with enough depth and variety that it practically counts as a museum. As for matters of aesthetic taste, you know you’re in good hands with the Northwest Graphics: They have, hands-down, one of the best hand-painted exterior signs in the city. They’re not open on weekends, but everyone knows that the truly elite artist plans ahead.
Readers’ Choice: Blick Art Materials

More 2018 Arts & Culture awards

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Theater Troupe Sheep Theater

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Art Gallery The White Page

Best Book (Fiction) 'Gone to Dust'

Best Fashion Event Fashion Week MN

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books