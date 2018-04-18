Best Dance Performance

In the most recent iteration of Morgan Thorson’s ongoing project, Still Life, the dancers were instructed to “kill the choreography.” In a prior version, the work was performed in the Weisman Art Museum galleries for hours as onlookers milled about. This time, patrons were seated on the Cowles Center stage in the round, with the dancers moving in lines or in patterns at the center. For 90 minutes, a thrilling choreographic amalgamation took place: bits of yoga and pilates, everyday movements like walking and miming a smoke, balletic Nijinsky-ian jumps, moves from children’s games, risky and raw solo dancing, and ensemble work such as cheerleading. It was lush, articulate, fresh, and inventive, and it breathed new life into old dance practices.