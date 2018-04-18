comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Bookstore (New)

Moon Palace Books

Moon Palace has been one of the Twin Cities’ best neighborhood bookstores since it opened in 2012. And don’t read the term “neighborhood bookstore” as a dismissal, either. Moon Palace is, more than nearly any other bookseller in town, a genuine gathering place for readers and writers in south Minneapolis. Since moving into a spacious new two-story building this year, Moon Palace has further expanded the idea of what a bookstore and a neighborhood gathering place can look like. It’s already home to the best book clubs in the Twin Cities, with focus areas like comics and queer titles. Beyond that, Geek Love Café is open for late-night beer and pizza, and the small performance space in the back hosts both local writers and touring bands.
Readers’ Choice: Wild Rumpus

