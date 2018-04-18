Best Choreographer

Sensible Existence by Marcus Jarrell Willis was a thrilling deep dive into choreographic consciousness. A former member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Willis created the work for TU Dance, whose founders (Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands) also danced with Ailey. Reportedly inspired by Descartes’ writings on self and the world, the work seamlessly demonstrated the mind-body connection inherent to intelligent choreography. Set to Steve Reich’s The Desert Music, the work has a European sensibility replete with painterly lighting, a penchant for tableaux, and a sense of mystery afloat with gestural questing. Amid the fluid abstraction was a quietly pulsing joy, balanced with a tiny tantrum and moments of clenched agony. Curiosity got kicked into motion with the flick of a head. Here was grace and timelessness presented with deceptive, yet intoxicating simplicity.

