Best Actress

Maeve Moynihan first gained local fame in childhood, starring in shows at the Children’s Theatre Company and the Guthrie Theater. She graduated from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA program in 2016, and she’s emerged as a riveting and versatile actor. Even though the productions she appeared in last year proved uneven, she brought energy, precision, and good humor to every role she played. From the ribald farce of Gremlin’s Don’t Dress for Dinner to the high tragedy of Park Square’s Hamlet, Moynihan crafts standout performances that should never be missed.