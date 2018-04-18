Best Director

Savage Umbrella’s artistic director Laura Leffler takes actors and audiences out of their comfort zones, crafting productions that have a unique sense of emotional honesty. Her company has also built an admirable practice of revisiting past productions, trying new approaches with new casts and spaces. This year Leffler led remounts of The Awakening and Ex-Gays, with the latter gaining gut-wrenching new life in a production so intimate it felt like you were eavesdropping. Few local directors have such a consistent gift for pushing their actors and creative teams to new heights every time.