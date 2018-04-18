comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Gallery Exhibition

Julie Buffalohead

Julie Buffalohead’s point of view is intrepid, playful, and fiercely vulnerable. Much has been written about the Scaffold debacle, a playground-like piece representing the largest mass execution (38 Dakota men) in U.S. history, briefly installed at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Yet Buffalohead’s visual commentary is perhaps the most eloquent. At an exhibition at Bockley Gallery last fall, Buffalohead employed her sly subversion, creating a work that dwarfed the monumental scale of Sam Durant’s ill-conceived structure and folded in the other iconic works of the park. Another piece of note featured dancing rabbits and a tutu-wearing coyote, frolicking below an upside-down American flag in front of an imposing sign that read: “You Are On Indian Land.”

