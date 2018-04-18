Best Book (Fiction)

Private-eye novels can be an acquired taste. Not so with Gone to Dust, the captivating debut of Seinfeld screenwriter and part-time Minnesotan Matt Goldman. The story follows down-on-his-luck private investigator Nils Shapiro as he pursues an elusive killer who murdered a newly divorced mother in Edina. Police politics and a terrorist group muck up Shapiro’s investigation, as does his on-again, off-again relationship. The hyper-local book includes landmarks like Matt’s Bar, the Cedar Cultural Center, and the Chain of Lakes—as well as driving directions as Shapiro traces his suspect’s every move. This Scandinavian noir page-turner proved so popular that Goldman already has a second novel, Broken Ice, set for release this summer, and a third for 2019.