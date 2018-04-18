comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Book (Fiction)

'Gone to Dust'

Private-eye novels can be an acquired taste. Not so with Gone to Dust, the captivating debut of Seinfeld screenwriter and part-time Minnesotan Matt Goldman. The story follows down-on-his-luck private investigator Nils Shapiro as he pursues an elusive killer who murdered a newly divorced mother in Edina. Police politics and a terrorist group muck up Shapiro’s investigation, as does his on-again, off-again relationship. The hyper-local book includes landmarks like Matt’s Bar, the Cedar Cultural Center, and the Chain of Lakes—as well as driving directions as Shapiro traces his suspect’s every move. This Scandinavian noir page-turner proved so popular that Goldman already has a second novel, Broken Ice, set for release this summer, and a third for 2019. 

More 2018 Arts & Culture awards

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Theater Troupe Sheep Theater

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Art Gallery The White Page

Best Fashion Event Fashion Week MN

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books