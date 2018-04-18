Best Book (Nonfiction)

Longtime Star Tribune music critic Chris Riemenschneider takes an affectionate and thoroughly researched look at the history of First Avenue. In addition to highlighting some of the most memorable performances to take place within its formidable black walls, Riemenschneider does a commendable job of giving credit to those tireless workers behind the scenes who have played a crucial role in the success of Minnesota’s most beloved nightclub. The book is augmented by artifacts and ephemera drawn from the Minnesota Historical Society, as well as stylish photographs of the music fans and performers who have helped fill the room over the years. While Prince’s legendary performances at the venue are deservedly given plenty of attention, Riemenschneider illustrates that First Ave is far more than just the club that Prince built. Reading First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom is the next best thing to seeing a show there.