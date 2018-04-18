comScore
Best Book (Nonfiction)

'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Longtime Star Tribune music critic Chris Riemenschneider takes an affectionate and thoroughly researched look at the history of First Avenue. In addition to highlighting some of the most memorable performances to take place within its formidable black walls, Riemenschneider does a commendable job of giving credit to those tireless workers behind the scenes who have played a crucial role in the success of Minnesota’s most beloved nightclub. The book is augmented by artifacts and ephemera drawn from the Minnesota Historical Society, as well as stylish photographs of the music fans and performers who have helped fill the room over the years. While Prince’s legendary performances at the venue are deservedly given plenty of attention, Riemenschneider illustrates that First Ave is far more than just the club that Prince built. Reading First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom is the next best thing to seeing a show there.

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Theater Troupe Sheep Theater

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Art Gallery The White Page

Best Book (Fiction) 'Gone to Dust'

Best Fashion Event Fashion Week MN

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books