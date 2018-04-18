Best Fashion Event

Runways are a thing of the past for Fashion Week MN, and that’s okay. Gone are the expensive shows, flashy locations, and photo ops. The new version of #FWMN is smaller-scale and more thoughtful, with a focus on the stores and designers who make up the community here in the Twin Cities. There are pop-ups, parties, in-store events, and talks, all of which give interested fashionistas a chance to connect with like-minded people. What you choose to wear says something about you, and the new Fashion Week MN is listening.