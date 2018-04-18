comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Fashion Event

Fashion Week MN

Runways are a thing of the past for Fashion Week MN, and that’s okay. Gone are the expensive shows, flashy locations, and photo ops. The new version of #FWMN is smaller-scale and more thoughtful, with a focus on the stores and designers who make up the community here in the Twin Cities. There are pop-ups, parties, in-store events, and talks, all of which give interested fashionistas a chance to connect with like-minded people. What you choose to wear says something about you, and the new Fashion Week MN is listening.

More 2018 Arts & Culture awards

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Theater Troupe Sheep Theater

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Art Gallery The White Page

Best Book (Fiction) 'Gone to Dust'

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books