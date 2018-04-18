Best Museum Exhibition

In the 18th century, painters were commissioned to faithfully capture the grand occasions of the day with the idea that their work would live on to show future generations what it was like when these monumental social, religious, and natural events took place. The nearly 40 artworks that made up “Eyewitness Views” all document historical events from the 1700s, with large-scale paintings by Canaletto, Bellotto, Panini, and Guardi. The sheer scope of many of these pieces immediately draws the viewer into the scene, while the intricate attention to detail demonstrates just how much care the artists took to authentically replicate these moments. Panini’s towering work, The Musical Performance in the Teatro Argentina in Honor of the Marriage of the Dauphin, on loan from the Louvre, formed the centerpiece of the exhibit, with the ornate theater and all the resplendent guests (including the artist himself) painstakingly painted in lush detail.