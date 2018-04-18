comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Mural

CTUL Building

The Twin Cities’ mural game is strong right now. You can’t go too far in either city without spotting a colorful scene on the side of a business, garage, or other space (do those painted utility boxes count?). Some pay homage to homegrown icons, some welcome viewers to the neighborhood, and all of them brighten up our dismal winter landscape. Our favorite for now adorns a small building on a humble Chicago Avenue block, home to the Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha. The CTUL works to organize low-wage workers all over the Twin Cities, and its membership and leadership are made up of those workers themselves. So is the portrait on the wall outside. The eye-popping mosaic-style painting with a sunny yellow background depicts Alexis Collins, a young mom, fast-food employee, and activist. She’s holding a microphone, advocating for better wages, better conditions, a better life for working people like herself. We like the art and the message.

