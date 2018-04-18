With the Orpheum now landing the lion’s share of big touring shows, the Ordway is investing in large-scale original productions of classic musicals. For the holiday production of Annie, the theater hit its stride with a show that put a smile on your face and kept it there for scene after scene. The musical’s classic songs took flight as director Austene Van infused the familiar story with boundless reserves of heart and joy. Being an orphan or a bad guy or a butler has rarely looked like so much fun; believe it or not, even the millionaire was lovable.