Best Local Standup

Ali Sultan is everywhere these days. He is an emcee at Acme Comedy Co. and House of Comedy, opening for some of the biggest national names in standup. He’s also a regular fixture at smaller rooms across the state, including the Red Sea Bar in Minneapolis, Dubh Linn Brew Pub in Duluth, and the Local Blend in St. Joseph. In his standup, the Yemen-born Sultan does an incredible job of blending personal experiences from his upbringing with thoughts on culture and the daily grind of a young dude trying to survive the bullshit of life. He got a massive boost in visibility when he was featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City on Comedy Central last Decemer. With a full schedule of out-of-town gigs and festivals, and a quickly growing local fan base, Sultan isn’t a comedian who’s ready to hit the big time; he’s already there.
