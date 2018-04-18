Best Comedy Club

There’s a reason Acme Comedy Co. has endured, and it’s because it consistently books quality performers, be they celebrity comics or up-and-comers. Since 1991, the club has become legendary on the comedy scene; acclaimed national and local acts like Maria Bamford, Dana Gould, Hannibal Buress, and Ali Wong have graced its trademark marquee-lit, red-curtained stage. With an underground cave atmosphere, no drink minimum, and a dress code so lax it’s literally “you need to wear clothes,” Acme is a great place to go when you want to hide in a crowd, forget your troubles, and have a few good laughs.

Readers’ Choice: Acme Comedy Co.