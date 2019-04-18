Best Place to Buy Jewelry

"Find Your Prize" is the slogan of Hunt & Gather, and there are certainly treasures to be found in this beloved antique store's costume jewelry selection. Hunt & Gather is a south Minneapolis store bursting at the seams with everything from vintage clothing to antique taxidermy. Scattered throughout two floors of antique abundance are decades' worth of vintage jewelry just waiting to be owned and loved. With stockpiles of affordable necklaces, rings, bracelets, and brooches priced under $20, set alongside vintage gems that fetch up to $100, the selection, variety, and affordability is unmatched in the Twin Cities. And since each vintage piece is unique, your personal collection of accessories will be unmatched as well.