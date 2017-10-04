Zombie Pup Crawl pairs beer with dogs in costume: A-List 10.4-10

THURSDAY 10.5

Minneapolis Burlesque Festival

Various locations

This weekend, citywide sexiness returns as the Minneapolis Burlesque Festival sparkles its way through a variety of venues, offering performances and workshops with talented ladies and gents. Each night, there will be two different showcases featuring artists from across the globe, including Violet Chachki, Kitten N’ Lou, Poison Ivory, and event organizers Gina Louise and Elektra Cute. The vibe at each performance will be different, so decide whether you’re in the mood for hot jazz, bump-and-grind anthems, or smooth vintage tunes. Most sets will take place at the Lab Theater (700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377), with Hell’s Kitchen getting in on the action on Thursday night. For those who would like to test their erotic mettle, workshops with the pros will be offered each day throughout the weekend. Tickets and more info can be found at www.minneapolisburlesquefestival.com. 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $30; $50 VIP; $130-$200 weekend passes. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Paul Hooper

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

When we last spoke to comedian Paul Hooper, he was getting used to being in a serious relationship. That seemed like a good place to begin this update. “We broke up,” he says. “This is a weird week where I’m still adjusting. I guess now I’m newly single.” There was no drama surrounding the breakup; according to Hooper it was just one of those things. “It just happened. I went on the road right afterward, so I don’t have any material about it.” Onstage, Hooper usually talks about, as he describes it, whatever he is obsessing about. These days, it’s family and friends who watch cable news all day. “It’s good to stay up-to-date, but it can reach an unhealthy level.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14-$26. 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 10.6

Medusa

Boom Island Park

Vox Medusa dance company has teamed up with Infiammati FireCircus to revive its site-based 2017 Fringe production, setting it this time on Boom Island Park beneath the Minneapolis skyline. Fringe-goers enthused that the five-star spectacle was fierce, powerful, magical, and mesmerizing. The narrative centers on the myth of the snake-haired priestess and her devotion, wrath, and fate. A video-projected set, original electronic music, and fire performances ignite the storytelling as the demonized Medusa’s emotions, choices, and actions are revealed. Tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before each show at the park. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. $15. 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Movies So Good They Made Eight More

Trylon Cinema

Exemplifying the film industry’s eagerness to replicate commercial success with sequels, horror movies of the late ’70s through the ’80s saw murderous fiends repeatedly resurrected. Ghoulish thrills abound throughout this October series, which features a few flicks that started franchises. That includes cult favorite Phantasm (1979) and the film that sparked national paranoia over fly-infested haunted houses, The Amityville Horror (1979). Another cursed dwelling of an even more gonzo nature can be seen in the Trylon’s annual screening of Japanese horror-comedy Hausu(1977). Two enormously influential indie films depicting nightmares in rural America have been paired in a double-feature of Night of the Living Dead (1968) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre(1974), while Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, two titans of 1980s horror, emerge with the unnervingly surreal Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and the sublimely suspenseful Halloween(1979). Of special note, the demonically indestructible Jason Voorhees gets an all-night marathon of the first eight Friday the 13th films (1980-1989) on, fittingly, Friday, October 13. The night will also feature an appearance by Ari Lehman, the first actor to portray Jason, one of cinema’s most industrious boogeymen. Visit www.trylon.org for showtimes. $8; $40 marathon. 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through October 29 —Brad Richason

Grand Opening

Strike Theater

Minneapolis now has a brand-new theater for poetry, sketch comedy, spoken word, and storytelling right in the heart of Northeast. After raising over $45,000 on Kickstarter (exceeding their goal by $10,000), Strike Theater opens this weekend. Three showcase events, taking place on Friday and Saturday, will feature the likes of Four Humors, Ferrari McSpeedy, Blackout improv’s Khary Jackson, storyteller Javier Morillo, and the Strike’s first regular sketch group, the Assembly. Strike was founded by Allison Broeren, director of Word Sprout and SlamMN, along with local improv artists Mike Fotis and Joe Bozic. They partnered with SEIU Local 26 (the union for janitors, window washers, and security) when putting together the space, which is unusual and also awesome. So stop by to wish the Strike team well, check out the space, and raise a glass. 8 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be post-show celebrations on both days, and a pre-show happy hour on Saturday. $30; find tickets at brownpapertickets.com. 824 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Jimmy Pardo

Acme Comedy Co.

“I’m doing a thing this year called the Questions and Crowd Work Tour,” explains comedian Jimmy Pardo. At many venues, fans are invited to ask a question or request a favorite bit via an index card. “Throughout the show I will pull one of those out and do what’s on the card. It works great in some venues and in others it’s like, ‘Why isn’t this guy just doing his act?’” It seems to work well when the crowd are fans of his hit podcast, Never Not Funny. “Like in Toronto,” he says of a recent show. “It was a small venue, but almost all podcast fans. It destroyed there. It was just perfect.” Podcast-inspired bits might include something discussed on a recent episode or a visit from a character called “Dirty Carson,” a slightly askew homage to the late talk-show host. “Someone might even ask to hear about the time I went to the Subway sandwich shop, which is on my Pompous Clown album. I won’t do one like that unless it’s requested. It’s been fun.” 18+. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Lydia Davis

Cowles Auditorium

Lydia Davis first emerged, obscurely, as one of the 1970s’ Language poets, and the very short stories for which she later became known could also be packaged as prose poems, or as epigrams or miniature essays. Her narrators, often apparent authorial surrogates, can be fastidiously perturbed, but her prose is always poised and economical. A true and serious wit, she’s funnier than almost everyone who’s supposed to be funny. In addition to her essayistic micro-fiction, she has written longer and slightly more conventional short stories (“The Walk” is a highlight), as well as a beautiful novel, The End of the Story, in which an intense May-August affair and the circumstances surrounding it are recounted with unusual fidelity to memory’s obstacles and mysteries. Her translations from the French include works by Michel Leiris, something of a kindred spirit, and canonical heavyweights by Flaubert and Proust. 6:30 p.m. Free. 301 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9505. —Dylan Hicks

SATURDAY 10.7

Feral Fables

Rosalux Gallery

With great insight and wit, Areca Roe and Terrence Payne turn narratives about Manifest Destiny and religious expectation (respectively) inside out. Roe creates large-scale images of the miniature landscapes she builds from bits of this and that. Her use of fake fur really stands out for its texture, intimated sensation, and ability to conjure the appearance of rock faces, waves, and undulating prairie grass. Her intention is to call into question the devastation our need for natural resources has wrought. Payne’s bold colors, graphic patterns, and almost cartoony imagery reverberate with juxtapositions that bring into high relief the conflicts created by intransigent points of view. It’s an insightful pairing of sensibilities and aesthetics. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 7. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through October 29 —Camille LeFevre

All the Way

History Theatre

History Theatre’s season opener comes to St. Paul via the Great White Way, where it won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Play and also earned a Tony for Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston. In All the Way, Cranston played President Lyndon B. Johnson, one of three key figures working to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed. As in real life, here Johnson collaborates with Martin Luther King Jr. and Hubert H. Humphrey, the Minnesota senator who would later become Johnson’s VP. Also part of the conversation is NAACP leader Roy Wilkins, who grew up in St. Paul and deserves a better monument than the brick-clad barn of an auditorium that now bears his name. Reviews of the New York production praised Cranston for giving life to Robert Schenkkan’s dense and talky script. In director Ron Peluso’s new production, that job will fall to Pearce Bunting, who’s no stranger to meaty roles on local stages. Shawn Hamilton (seen recently in the Guthrie’s Royal Family) will play MLK, with HHH embodied by Andrew Wheeler, who shone as Pastor Paul in Walking Shadow’s acclaimed production of The Christians. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15-$52. 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul; 651-292-4323. Through October 29 —Jay Gabler

Gods & Monsters

Artspace Jackson Flats

As the weather grows colder and the darkness lasts longer, we celebrate the spooky things in life. For this group show, over 100 artists made their nightmares a reality on canvas, creating unsettling works featuring mythical creatures, iconic movie monsters, and things that are just plain weird. There will be angry aliens, creepy apparitions, malevolent clowns, ominous goats, and a chicken with bat wings shooting lasers from its eyes (hey, that has to be someone’s fear, right?). At the opening reception on Saturday, October 7, from 7 to 11 p.m., revelers will partake in a dark masquerade ball with tarot readings, henna, and oddities from Studio Payne. Free. 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. Through October 31 —Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Opera: Don Pasquale

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

The Minnesota Opera’s 55th season continues the company’s legacy of balancing innovation with fidelity to the traditions of the repertory. The lineup ranges from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, often referred to as the perfect opera, to Fellow Travelers, based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon about sexual politics in the McCarthy era. The season’s debut, Don Pasquale, blends shades of the modern and the classical. Gaetano Donizetti’s opera buffa debuted in 1843 and drew on even earlier traditions of the 16th-century Italian comedia dell’arte, an often-improvised form of theater populated with recognizable stock characters. Director Chuck Hudson moves the action to 1950s Hollywood, where the curmudgeonly Don Pasquale is reimagined as a fading silent movie star beset by jealousy over his lovestruck nephew, Ernesto. Featuring Craig Colclough in the title role, David Walton as Ernesto, and soprano Susannah Biller as the beautiful widow Norina. 8 p.m. opening night; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; 2 p.m. October 15. $25-$200. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 612-333-6669. Through October 15 —Bryan Miller

Zombie Pup Crawl

Bauhaus Brew Labs

It’s best that dogs—or any animal, for that matter—stay the hell away from the Zombie Pub Crawl. That’s an event best left to boozehounds. However, the crew behind the massive undead festival is going small for its next project. This Saturday, the new Zombie Pup Crawl will have folks drinking with their dogs, Halloween-style. If you have a canine who loves to rock a costume (they don’t have to be zombie-related), now is her moment to shine. Prizes will be awarded to the best looks of the afternoon. Bauhaus Brew Labs will also be serving up pints all day. Find more info and registration at www.zombiepubcrawl.com. All ages. 2 to 4 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Jessica Armbruster

Hard Bodies: Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Sensuous, abstract, and shiny with the innovative possibilities inherent in the material, this exhibition, from Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Clark Collections, is the first to showcase the myriad ways in which contemporary artists are playing with lacquer. The evolution of the material’s use from traditional bowls, cups, and boxes into bold sculptural forms is in view. In addition to Aoki Chie’s hunched human form that morphs from sinuous, muscular legs to bloated, bulbous torso, the exhibition includes Kurimoto Natsuki’s car hood vibrantly inlaid with mother-of-pearl and Someya Satoshi’s mountain rising from the back of a bull. Resist the tempation to touch. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through June 24 —Camille LeFevre

The Minotaur

The Crane Theater

Contemporary playwright Anna Zieglar’s The Minotaur is a pointedly anachronistic work that challenges the indomitability of destiny. Zieglar’s inspired approach is to lend self-awareness to the central characters: the titular half-man/half-bull; his conflicted sister, Ariadne; and the supposed hero, Theseus. Not only are the three figures aware of their place in the story, but each can foresee the inevitable course of their lives as retold for over a millennium. Unwilling to passively accept death, however, the Minotaur seeks to subvert expectations by creating an alternate future of his own determination. Marking the directorial return of former Theatre Pro Rata company member Amber Bjork, this production features a cast headlined by Kip Dooley (the Minotaur), Stanzi D. Schalter (Ariadne), and Derek Meyer (Theseus). One of the Twin Cities’ most inventive companies, Theatre Pro Rata can be expected to draw provocative parallels to our contemporary world. For tickets, go to www.theatreprorata.org. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus Monday, October 9; 3 p.m. Sunday, October 22. $14-$41. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-548-1380. Through October 22 —Brad Richason

Boundless Peaks: Ink Paintings by Minol Araki

Minneapolis Institute of Art

With their subtle gradations of shadow and light washing across the canvas to create landscapes of grand scale and detailed minutiae, Japanese painter Minol Araki’s work invites not only attention but also contemplation. This first complete retrospective of his work features five multi-panel paintings, created in the 1980s and early ’90s, that each stretch more than 70 feet in length. Araki was best known as an industrial designer, but was also renowned as an amateur ink painter who was active in Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong, and New York. Integrated into his luxurious works are dragons, snow monkeys, mountain streams, and forests. There will be an opening day presentation at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through June 24 —Camille LeFevre

MONDAY 10.9

Eddie Izzard

Historic State Theatre

Comedian Eddie Izzard has never been shy when it comes to expressing himself. Whether he’s performing his standup in different languages, enjoying makeup, or running 27 marathons in 27 days as a tribute to Nelson Mandela, he is easily one of the most fascinating people around. That’s why his new tour should be epic. Set to coincide with the release of his book Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens, the evening will include some standup, private photos, discussion of his personal and professional life, and answers to audience questions. So the show should be equal parts comedy, TED Talk, and awkward first date. Whether you are a longtime fan or only recognize Izzard’s name in passing, once you see him live and hear his story you’ll get why his career and his life have been so entertaining and captivating for the past three decades. 8 p.m. $45-$124. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Patrick Strait

TUESDAY 10.10

Malpaso Dance Company

Northrop

The Havana-based Malpaso Dance Company gets the Northrop dance season off to a sizzling start, sharing the stage with our own Zenon Dance Company. Malpaso’s dancers have been lauded for their range; they can get down rhythmically, soar balletically, or whip through an athletic tour de force with equal facility. Artistic director Osnel Delgado’s duet “Ocaso” reveals witty and fluid partnering, while Canadian choreographer Aszure Barton’s “Indomitable Waltz” revels in lyrical athleticism, and Ronald K. Brown unites Afro-Cuban moves with exuberant spirituality in “Why You Follow.” The performance leads off with a celebration of international collaboration, Delgado’s 2014 work for Zenon, which the troupe will perform as special guest artists. A dance that mines baseball metaphors and gestures to find common ground between two cultures, “Coming Home” lathers hardball moves with plenty of hot sauce. Kudos to Northrop for including local troupe Zenon in its international series. 7:30 p.m. $21-$46. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Linda Shapiro