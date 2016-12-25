You've been watching 'It's a Wonderful Life' all wrong [VIDEO]

Starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore, the story of harsh economics and heartwarming charity is beloved by Americans of all ages -- especially television programmers, who like to slap it on their channels around the holidays and take the rest of the night off.

But have we been misunderstanding the lessons from this most American parable? Twin Cities writer and videographer (and occasional City Pages contributor) Tony Libera thinks so.

His "conservative" review of the film might change the eyes through which you see It's a Wonderful Life. Perhaps one of those eyes is in need of a monocle?

'Tis the season for gathering the family for some wholesome entertainment, and 'tis the era for remembering which American Dream it is we believe in.

Conservative Movie Reviews: It's a Wonderful Life from Tony Libera on Vimeo.