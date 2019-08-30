Kellogg, 53, acquired his 65-foot wooden vessel about five years ago and started renting it out a couple years later for $300 per night. He describes the $90,000 purchase matter-of-factly.

"I punched in 'pirate ship' on Craigslist," he says, describing the seller as "a funky guy – an artist, a shipbuilder." The ship was originally commissioned by Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort in South Carolina, but when that deal fell through, Kellogg swooped in.

Docked at a Mississippi River marina near downtown St. Paul, the fully functional ship now transports guests into a pirate world, complete with "authentic pirate paraphilia" from the Bahamas, where Kellogg has split his time since childhood. We're talking coins, swords, and cannon balls, plus collections of pirate-themed books and DVDs. Bottles of rum are even stashed around the two-bedroom, two-bathroom vacation rental. The motorized ship stays docked while guests are aboard -- limit four overnight, up to 20 for parties -- but Capt. Dan takes it out as his personal pleasure craft when it's not booked.

"It’s really fun to be able to share it with all these pirate enthusiasts," says Kellogg, a father of three who works in carpentry. "[My family] grew up going to the islands in the Bahamas, and there’s a real pirate history down here, so I wanted to bring some of that to Minnesota."

People are noticing all over the world. Travel + Leisure, the New York Post, and the U.K.'s Daily Mirror have all recently spilled ink about Kellogg's Arrrrrbnb.

The swashbuckling Airbnb host touts his rental's WiFi and fireplace, though he stresses the philosophical perks.

"We all know people who are struggling," Kellogg says. "The ship helps us laugh at it briefly, it helps us face the inevitable and the reality of life, which is death. Pirates were in pretty bad shape, but they seized the day and just went for it."

Arrrrr.

Here's a photo tour, courtesy of the Airbnb listing: