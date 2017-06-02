You can buy this crazy island on Prior Lake

If you're island-hunting in the greater Twin Cities area, a rare gem emerged in Prior Lake this week. In fact, the tiny land dollop of land called Lone Tree Island boasts the only home situated on Prior Lake, and one of the only island homes in the metro.

The supremely private three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,538 sq. ft. house is listed for $450,000. You get .74 acres of beach, a wrap-around deck, a handful of of trees, and zero hassle from neighbors.

Take it away, property listing courtesy of Edina Real Estate:

It gets said a lot, but this is truly a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Lone Tree Island is the only single-residence island on all of Prior Lake, and now it can be yours. Who hasn't dreamed of owning their own island? Now is your chance!

Actually, your chance might have already passed. After just two days on the market, the home is already listed as active contingent, meaning an offer has been accepted.

"It’s been a landmark on Prior Lake since the 1980s," Realtor Karen Stiles tells City Pages of 3600 Lone Tree Island Circle. "The island includes a parking spot and dock on shore for the owners. No need to travel north for hours in traffic when your own island is right here in the metro area!"

And did someone say "hovercraft"? Yup, it was Paul Bothof, the other Realtor selling the property.

"The same family has owned it since the '70s, and they have had a couple different houses on the island over the years," he says. "One cool thing is that for a long time people lived out there for a majority of the year, and they had two hovercraft that they used to commute to and from land."

Use the following photos to digitally commute to the wacky dream party island.

---

---

---

---

---

---