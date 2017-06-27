Now's your chance: Lutsen Resort -- the 132-year-old beauty located four hours north of the Twin Cities -- just hit the market for $9,950,000.

What, exactly, is included?

-- 50 acres of land, including hundreds of feet of beach shoreline

-- 43,000 square feet of finished space

-- 209 rooms that can sleep 700 guests

-- Two swimming pools, spa, bar, restaurant, and ballroom

The Lake Superior view ain't bad, either.

The historic main lodge is surrounded by newer Lutsen Resort developments, including condos, sea villas, townhomes, and log cabins. Lutsen Mountains, the similarly named ski resort two miles north, is a separate enterprise, thus not included.

Current owners Nancy Burns and Scott Harrison purchased Lutsen Resort in 1988. Charles Axel Nelson, the Swedish immigrant who founded it in 1885, scored the land for $12. Among the famous guests throughout the years: Chicago gangsters Baby-Face Nelson, John Dillinger, and Al Capone, plus heroic dog-sledding mailman John Beargrease, tycoons Nelson Rockefeller and Otto Bremer, and Mayo Clinic founders Charles and Will Mayo.

These days the resort is "profitable," according to SVN | Northco, the St. Louis Park-based real estate firm handling the listing. We reached out to the listing agents for details, but never heard back. They must accurately suspect this reporter doesn't have $10 million.

If you'd like to ostensibly purchase all of downtown Lutsen, Minnesota, that's also an option.

Take a video tour of Lutsen Resort below.

Images courtesy of Lutsen Resort and SVN | Northco