Yeah Maybe returns, Mia hosts a talk on placemaking: This week's great art happenings

Next Generation of Parks Event Series: Lily Yeh



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Lily Yeh was doing creative placemaking before there was even a word for it. A founder of the Village of Arts and Humanities in north Philadelphia, which she ran from 1986-2004, Yeh was responsible for creating a national model for what it means to use arts to build community and provide healing. Since then, she has worked on an international level, transforming spaces through deep community work and listening. She’ll provide insight into how public space, parks, public art, and community all work together.

Why you should go: As the Twin Cities grows and shifts, we need artists and big thinkers to be able to envision new public spaces. This is a great opportunity to hear from a visionary who has incredible experience in the field of public spaces and creative placemaking.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

McKnight artists

McKnight Visual Artist Discussion Series at Mia



What it’s about: Two McKnight Visual Artist fellows, Pao Houa Her and Caroline Kent, will discuss their work in conversation with Andria Hickey, senior curator at MOCA Cleveland.

Why you should go: Pao Houa Her and Caroline Kent are two artists you definitely should be following. Both have distinctive bodies of work that stand apart from the trends of the day. Hear about what they are up to lately and how they go about creating art.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Itch Princess

Yeah Maybe #27



Where it’s at: Yeah Maybe, 2528 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Katelyn Farstad, of Inch Princess fame, joins L.A.-based artist Coral Saucedo at Yeah Maybe for their 27th show. In the basement you’ll find live music.

Why you should go: Katelyn Farstad has been playing around town a lot lately with her avant-garde band, Itch Princess, but for this Yeah Maybe show, she’ll showing off her visual work. See what the tactile and creative artist has been up to, as she shows with Coral Saucedo, who creates intriguing installation and sculptural work.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday.