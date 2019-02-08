Yacht rock party, wintertime biking, awkward feelings: 47 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Minneapolis Craft Market weekend at WinterSkate

Featuring local makers in a heated tent, plus complimentary skate rental. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

The Bored

With the Tender Years and the Silent Treatment. 9 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Battle of the Jug Bands Kickoff

Featuring the Sliced Bread Band, 3 Good Samaritans Jug Band, and the Jug Band Jamboree. 10 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"Untitled 15" Soo Visual Arts Center

SooVAC's flagship juried exhibition. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 8. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Stout Week

It’s Stout Week at the Groveland Tap. Most tap takeovers are a one-and-done event where a hip brewery backs up their truck and empties a few special kegs over the course of a single night. Here, however, the neighborhood bar and grill will be offering 30 different jet-black stouts on tap for seven days. Get the Freehouse’s Infinity, or local heavy-hitters like Summit Dark Infusion and Fulton’s Barrel-Aged War and Peace, and then compare them to sought-after out-of-state options like Toppling Goliath’s Mornin’ Latte, Founders’ KBS, or Dogfish Head’s Smothered in Hugs. Daily from Feb. 4-10; Free. Groveland Tap, 1834 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-5058. --Loren Green

"Strange Place" Jason Lim, 'Landscape Studies 7'

Clay, traditionally the potter’s medium, is radically reimagined in this exhibition. Five artists from around the globe transform the substance into so much more than a static (if engaging) object. Video, performance, sculpture, photography, and other media—with clay and ceramics at the center—redefine how one thinks of place, body, and experience in some far-out conceptual ways. In doing so, the practice of ceramics gets a formidable shot in the arm. There will be an opening reception on Friday, February 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Macalester College Law Warschaw Gallery, 1600 Grand Ave., Fine Arts Commons 105, St. Paul; 651-696-6416. --Camille LeFevre

BLCA February Reading Series

Featuring poets Heidi Howell and George Farrah. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

"Wellspring" at Bridgewater Lofts

6-8 p.m. The Bridgewater Lofts, 215 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-341-4000.

Winter Residency Showcase

5:30-9 p.m. 720 Central Fresh Studio, 720 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Minnesota Sinfonia: Alon Goldstein and John Penny

7 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville; 651-487-7752.

Richfield Winter Market

Featuring seasonal foods, crafts, and gifts from local vendors, with live music from local musicians. 3-6 p.m. Feb. 8; 3-6 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield; 612-861-9360.

"One of Many Awkward Feelings" Terrence Payne

SATURDAY:

With their striking images and pastel palettes, the large-scale works of Terrence Payne will draw you in. Then, with a simple phrase (“Praise Jeebus,” “If only”) or slang term (“jelly”), they get straight to the point, calling attention to things we casually say without much thought. Meanwhile, Ute Bertog’s latest works go abstract in a series of colorful paintings. The opening reception is on Saturday, February 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. --Jessica Armbruster

The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute To Yacht Rock

Yacht attire is encouraged. Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Electric Dreams II

Featuring Hotdish, Necronancer, Ben Clear, and Virgo. 9 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

D Mills & the Thrills

With Traiveon Dunlap. 10 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Dred I Dread

9 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Galentine's Day! A Fundraiser for #Voices of Hope

Featuring Beer Choir, a choir that sings while drinking beer. Tips, a percentage of beer sales, and a percentage of merchandise sales will go to #VoicesOfHope, the choir at the Shakopee Women's Prison. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.

Chain of Lakes Ride

Chris Huff-Hanson takes folks on a tour through areas normally only accessible by boat. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Freewheel Bike, 1812 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

"Accumulation" L-R: Monica Rudquist, 'Conversation Bowls'; Judy Onofrio, 'Float'

Mentor and sculptor Judy Onofrio, and her mentee, ceramicist Monica Rudquist, demonstrate their shared interests in scale (large), color palette (monochromatic), production (installation), and form (vessels) in this joint exhibition. Where Onofrio assembles structures made from real and cast bones, Rudquist deconstructs her wheel-thrown pieces to create dynamic, broken shapes that gain impact from her penchant for repetition. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 9. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. --Camille LeFevre

Love Local: MCBA Open House

All-ages open house featuring hands-on book arts activities including letterpress printed postcards, suminagashi valentines, and heart-shaped pop-up cards. More info at www.mnbookarts.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Heat Up Your Love Life 2019

A celebration of Minnesota-made fiery foods featuring goods from local vendors. 2-7 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.



Chocolate Tasting and Gift Fair

Valentine's Day celebration featuring locally-made and fair-trade chocolate samples, gifts, food, live music, free raffle, and prizes. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Mississippi Market, 1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-690-0507.

"Architecting Anthropoveillance"

Group show curated by Vahan Misakyan. Free. Goldstein Museum of Design, 1985 Buford Ave., 346 McNeal Hall, St. Paul; 612-624-7801.

Discussing the Future of Genetic Engineering: In Humans and Beyond

Presentations by UMN genome engineers, Dr. Perry Hackett and Adam Sychla, and a discussion led by Mayo Bioethicist, Dr. Karen Meagher. 12-3 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Roseville Public Library, 2180 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville; 651-628-6803.



Go Red For Women Health Expo

Women's health education event featuring blood pressure screenings, CPR training, performances by Vikings cheerleaders and local singers and dancers, healthy cooking demos, and Hearts for Fashion Show featuring heart disease survivors. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Healthy Life Expo

Featuring exhibitors, speaker presentations, demonstrations, product sampling, giveaways, and live entertainment. Tickets and more info at www.mediamaxevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 9-10; $6; free with food shelf donation. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000.

"Home" Anna Chambers-Goldberg

Recent paintings by Anna Chambers-Goldberg. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 9. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Marley Kaul and Taiju Geri Wilimek

Painter and poet present their new book, 'We Sit.' 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Mike Wohnoutka

Launch party for local author/illustrator's new book, 'Croc & Turtle,' with a storytime, Q&A, and refreshments. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Alon Goldstein and John Penny

2 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



Minnesota State Sacred Harp Winter Singing Convention

Sing with the group or just listen, with potluck lunch at noon. Child care and loaner books provided. More info at www.mnfasola.org. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Springboard for the Arts, 308 Prince St, Ste 270, St. Paul; 651-292-4381.



Together In Hope Choir

60-voice ensemble of Twin Cities singers. 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.

"Home" Anna Chambers-Goldberg

SUNDAY:

Family Day: I Heart Art

Featuring family-friendly art making activities, live music, a photobooth, and gallery hunt. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis.

Love, ART & Chocolate

Featuring a free art workshop, sweets, pop-up vendors, and more. Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-823-5693.

Music Under Glass: Matt Arthur & the Bratlanders

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Kate Van Cleve Art Show

Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.

Norm Mitchell

Author presents his new book, 'The Hidden One.' 2 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Mirrored Mosaics: Artists' Reflections on Being Muslim In Minnesota

Group show curated by Tasia Hart Islam and Annie Qaiser. Public reception 5:30-7 p.m. Sun., Feb. 10. Free. Art Works Eagan, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan; 651-330-4242.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



High School Honor Band Concert

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Minnesota United FC Kit Reveal

Featuring a presentation and unveiling of the new kit for MNUFC, with players from the team and a live DJ. 2 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

