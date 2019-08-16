Yacht rock, food trucks, 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World': 43 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Music & Movies: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Music by Justin Courtney Pierre, followed by a film screening. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.

Movies in the Park: The Lego Movie

6:30 p.m. Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 Winthrop St. S., St. Paul; 651-501-6347.

A Yacht Rock Vinyl Night & Pop Up Record Shop

Smooth tunes from the late '70s to early '80s, with a vinyl sale hosted by Caydence Records & Coffee. 8-11 p.m. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

5-8 Grill & Tap's 5th Anniversary Party

Featuring live music from Cole Thomas, specialty craft beers, and 5-8 Club trivia. 6-11 p.m. Aug. 16; Free. 5-8 Grill & Tap, 1741 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-456-5858.



Black Swift

With Good Saint Nathaniel and Valet. 10 p.m. Aug. 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Soft Light

9 p.m. Aug. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Ernest Miller

Changing Planes

Featuring the work of Ernest Miller and Kyle Fokken. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Aug. 16. Free. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.



Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival

Take a walk through downtown Minneapolis and discover a variety of temporary public artworks. During the festival you'll find mural work, 3D anamorphic art, street performances, live chalk-art creation, music, spoken word, and dance. Events mostly take place on Nicollet from Sixth to Ninth Streets, and Hennepin Avenue at Ninth. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lit Voices featuring E.G. Bailey and Sha Cage

With DJ Snuggles, Dot La Roc, Huh? What??, and Anthony Smoke D, and emceed by Tiyo Siyolo. 8 p.m. Aug. 16; Free. Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-9500.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Food Truck Festival St. Paul Makayla Marty

SATURDAY:

St. Paul Food Truck Festival 2019

This summer, the food trucks have had their day in Uptown Minneapolis and downtown Anoka. Now they’re heading to Lowertown St. Paul for a Saturday of eats, entertainment, and beer in Mears Park. You’ll find over 40 trucks parked in the park serving up tasty treats like cheeseburgers, mini doughnuts, fried fish, tacos, ice cream, pizza, and pork in pretty much every possible form. Lawn games like cornhole and a giant Connect 4 will entertain folks of all ages, and bands like Jacuzzi Puma, Riverside Hitmen, and Alex Rossi will take the stage. Wash it all down with a drink from one of the beer or cider vendors. Find more info at www.uptownfoodtruckfestival.com/st-paul. 12-10 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111. –Jessica Armbruster

Bent's 5th Anniversary

Featuring drink specials. Wear Bent Brewstillery gear and get your first drink free. Saturday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Lowertown Guitar Festival

Fifteen performers on three stages, headlined by R&B guitarist Steve Cropper. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free; $15 suggested donation for the Cropper set. Como Lakeside Pavilion Music, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul; 651-300-4847.

Priscilla Briggs, John Diebel

Way for Life: Priscilla Briggs; Binnenland: John Diebel

Photographs, drawings, collages, and mixed media. Public reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Muun Bato

With Services and Bent Antenna. 10 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Houma

With Grogus. 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Nershfest 2019

Outdoor music festival featuring performances by Frogleg, Barbaro, Purple Funk Metropolis, and Ali and the Scoundrels, with specialty craft beers and food trucks. 2 p.m.-12 a.m. Aug. 17; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Oceans 8

Sat., 8:20 p.m. Lynhurst Park, Minneapolis.

Toni Gallo

Art and Meditation with Toni Gallo

The artist hosts a meditation in the gallery, where her work is on display. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. soovac, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Beloved Community Event

Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights March on Washington, featuring live music from Tony Terry, Mike De'Cole, Hollywood Studio of Dance, Howard Jones, Gigi Burnett, Celena Lena, and DJ Dime, with food, merchandise, and vendors. 1-4 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4908.

Holland Arts Grand Re-Opening

Featuring open studios throughout the building, live music, raffle, prizes, root beer floats, and tasty treats. 4-9 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Holland Arts Building, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



KFAI Record Sale & Party

Featuring a wide variety of music media for sale, with live KFAI DJ's and drink specials. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17; Free; $5 suggested donation for non-members. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

Graciela Iturbides

Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico

See a visual history of Mexico through the lens of photographer Graciela Iturbide with 125 photographs from the late 1970s to the present on display. Her perspective encompasses indigenous and Spanish cultures; urban and rural life; human experience and the plants and animals of her country. The exhibition is organized into eight thematic sections that include the women of Zapotec culture (who celebrate their economic, political, and sexual independence); the lives of the Seri people; the elaborate goat-slaughtering rituals in Oaxaca; and the cacti and birds throughout Mexico. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Camille LeFevre



Also opening today at Mia:

Strong Women, Full of Love: The Photography of Meadow Muska

Born in St. Paul, raised in Roseville, and educated at Ohio University, documentary photographer Carolyn “Meadow” Muska lost her job in photojournalism due to anti-LBGTQ employee practices in the 1970s. After becoming an electrician and construction manager, she founded Minnesota Women in the Trades, a labor organization devoted to racial and gender equality. She took photographs, amassing an extraordinary body of work that focuses on lesbians in the 1970s and ’80s who were part of the “women’s land” movement in Minnesota and Oregon. Thirty of the photos are on view in this exhibition, which celebrates a potent era in women’s history and the pursuit of authentic, individuated lives. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Camille LeFevre

Saint George's Greek Summer Festival

Featuring Greek food, pastries, cheeses, dance performances by the Greek Dancers of Minnesota, children's games, church tours, and family fun. More info at www.stgeorgegoc.org/greekfestival. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-6220.



Spelmansstämma Fiddle Fest

Celebration of the fiddle featuring musical entertainment, dancing, exhibits, art fair, food tents featuring a pig roast, games, program, and a parade of musicians. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17. Free; $20 for pig roast. Gammelgarden Museum, 20880 Olinda Trail, Scandia; 651-433-5053.

Inside the Robot, 'Light Up The Universe'

August Gallery Night with Inside the Robot (aka Linnea Maas)

An evening celebrating the work of resident artist Linnea Maas, with wine, treats, and tarot readings. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. Darling Amalgamated Retail Emporium, 4549 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-5456.



Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties, Silt, and Sauna Accident. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Michael A. Black and Shauna Washington

Authors present and host a writing seminar. 12-2 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.

"Resonance in a Dissonant Time"

Resonance in Dissonant Times

Creative collaboration between photographer Ellie Kingsbury and performer Gadu. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

SUNDAY:

Brit's Summer Outdoor Film Festival

Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis is clearing the lawn bowlers from its rooftop greensward for an outdoor movie marathon featuring iconic Brit Harry Potter. Things kick off at 1 p.m. with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 4 p.m., and ending with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and order a beer. Drink specials include $5 pints of Heineken, Strongbow, Amstel Light, and Newcastle, and costumes are encouraged. Visit www.britspub.com for more information. 1-10 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. –Jessica Armbruster

Jumanji

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis.



Central Honors Philando

Saint Paul Central honors Philando Castile, with live music from PaviElle, Maria Isa, Mac Irv, Queen and Poets from Just Write Now, KPW, the ARTS-Us Youth Drummers and Dancers, DJ Digie, and hosts Ms. Margaret and Queen Frye, with food, raffle, prizes, art, and kids activities, with proceeds going towards a scholarship in Philando's memory. 1-5 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Dunning Recreation Center, 1221 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5124.



A Gathering Dance

Open stage curated by Cia Sautter featuring performances by Cia, Dagmara Gutman, Kathilyn Solomon, and community artists, with music by Judith Eisner. Hosted by Storydance Theatre. 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Shir Tikvah Congregation, 1360 W. Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-822-1440.



Billy Jensen

Author presents his new book, 'Chase Darkness with Me: How One True-Crime Writer Started Solving Murders.' 5 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Deathwish

With Infuriate and Mean Mugs. 9 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Freak Fest

Featuring live music from Shredders, Greg Grease, and Monica Laplante, performances from Xelias Aerial Arts, Shapeshift, and Nick Hodge, prize giveaways, specialty ciders, food trucks, and vendors. All ages. 2-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Free; $5 for drink wristbands. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.