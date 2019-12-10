Xavier Tavera's short films, more Aldo Moroni news, local markets: This week's art happenings
What it’s about: Casket Cinema and Soap del Corazon team up for a screening of four films by local artist Xavier Tavera, including “Goats in Woods,” “El Pachuco Rojo,” “Contretemps,” and “Lucky Dougie Padilla.”
Why you should go: Xavier Tavera’s photography work is regularly shown at local galleries around town; this is an opportunity to see Tavera’s filmmaking skills.
When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday
Where it’s at: Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio, 2731 E. 25th St., First Floor, Minneapolis
What it’s about: Stop by Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio for locally-made art, paper crafts, beeswax candles, vintage items, bath salts, and more.
Why you should go: Get your stocking stuffers all in one place at this maker event with lots of possibilities.
When: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday
Decolonizing Public Art PART II: From Puerto Rico To Mauna Kea
Where it’s at: Ananya Dance Theatre, 1197 University Ave. W., St. Paul
What it’s about: Forecast Public Art continues its conversation series focused on decolonizing public art. Candida Gonzalez will moderate a discussion with artists Kealoha Ferriera and Olivia Levins Holden about how they can push back against colonization and protect land and water.
Why you should go: How can artists dismantle white supremacy and colonization in the world of public art? Find out at this important conversation with local visual and dance artists.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday
Honoring Aldo Moroni's Contributions to Minneapolis
Where it’s at: Minneapolis City Hall, 350 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis
What it’s about: Much loved northeast Minneapolis artist Aldo Moroni recently announced that he has terminal cancer. This week, he will be honored by Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members Kevin Reich and Steen Fletcher for his contributions to the local art scene.
Why you should go: Aldo Moroni has not only created many wonderful pieces for museums and galleries in the Twin Cities, his work has also been a part of the public art landscape as well, including Life of Our State State of Our Lives at the State Capitol, and This River This Place, commissioned for the Federal Reserve Building. Here’s a chance to honor the artist.
When: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday