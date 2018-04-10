X Games, the Olympics of extreme sports, will be at U.S. Bank Stadium through 2020
While the Super Bowl only comes around every few decades or so, the X Games folks appreciate that we're pretty extreme. Event organizers announced this morning that U.S. Bank Stadium will host the summer games through 2020.
“Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium have quickly established themselves as a destination for the world’s top sport and entertainment brands," says Tim Reed, vice president, X Games. "We look forward to building off of a terrific first year in Minneapolis.”
Believe it or not, it will be summer here in the Twin Cities at some point; the Summer X Games are only 100 days away. The organization is so confident that we're going to keep having summers here that the four-day sports and music fest extended its contract with Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium by two years, meaning they'll be here for four years total.
“Minneapolis is tailor-made to host ESPN’s X Games,” exclaims Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “With a zip line over the Mississippi and Levi LaVallee’s backflip on a snowmobile in the heart of downtown Minneapolis this winter, we’ve shown the world we know how to live on the edge and what we can do as a world-class host for major sporting events.”
Last summer, the international, televised sports competition featured top athletes in skateboarding, BMX, Moto X, and more, drawing around 110,000 attendees. While the sports lineup is still being set for the 2018 Summer X Games, Kaskade, Brother Ali, Ice Cube, and Zedd have been announced as the musical performers. Tickets will start at $20 for general admission and $50 for three-day passes.
Watch a video of extreme preparation, loaded with lots of iconic Minneapolis destinations, below:
