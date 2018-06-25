'Wonder Woman' in the park, cat tour in the Wedge, and other free things to do this week

Wonder Woman

Monday, June 25, 9:15 p.m. @ Beltrami Park.

Get schooled on pronouns. 'A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns'

Archie Bongiovanni and Tristan Jimerson

Someday, using gender neutral pronouns will be as automatic as breathing. Until then, there’s A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns, a comic book that clarifies how to use they/them pronouns and why using inaccurate pronouns (or assuming what the correct ones are) is so hurtful. The book includes tips and scripts on how to ask about a person’s pronouns, what to say if you commit a pronoun faux paus or misgender someone, and how to be an ally to those who use they/them pronouns. There’s also advice and encouragement for those who use they/them pronouns and become frustrated navigating our binary-centric society. Local genderqueer artist and Daddy co-founder Archie Bongiovanni teamed up with cisgender male writer and restaurant owner Tristan Jimerson to create the guide; their humor and authentic repartee make learning about respectful pronoun use less uncomfortable and more fun. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. --Erica Rivera

Zootopia

Tuesday, June 26, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Kicking & Screaming

Wednesday, June 27, 9:15 p.m. @ Northeast Athletic Field Park.

Walker Art Center

Terrace Thursdays: Summer Muses

It’s not summertime in Minnesota without a rooftop party. This Thursday, the Walker Art Center’s weekly party gets in on that tradition. In addition to free admission to the museum’s galleries downstairs, the terrace will also host a variety of fun. Check out downtown views while listening jazzy lounge pop from Nadine, dance bangers from City Counsellor, and Hello Psychaleppo’s mashup of traditional Middle Eastern beats, dubstep, electro, and trip hop. There will be other performances and hands-on art activities throughout the evening, the drinks will flow from the cash bar, and artsy skyline mini-golf will be open (but make sure to make reservations). 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster

42

Spanish subtitles, English audio. Thursday, June 28, 9:15 p.m. @ Brackett Field Park.

They're always watching. Cats of the Wedge Tour

2nd Annual Cats of the Wedge Tour: The Hunt For Mr. Pickles

This is a weird one, but it sounds delightfully strange. Anyone who takes a walk through south Minneapolis on a nice day will be able to spot the cats. There are cats who hang out on roofs, who gaze at us from windows, who cautiously watch us from the steps of their home, and the ones who walk up to us, demanding love should we try to pass them on the sidewalk. This Thursday, self-proclaimed neighborhood historian Chet Wedgely (founder of wedgelive.com) will take people through the Wedge neighborhood for a little cat sight-seeing. Will they be out and about? Will you spot them watching you? You'll have to take the tour to find out; cats are fickle, after all. The first 25 guests to arrive for the tour will receive a commemorative button. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mueller Park, 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.