Women's March 2020, bands in vans, Black flea market: 44 great things to do this weekend

Friday, October 16

Save Our Stages Fest

Virtual music festival benefiting the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund, featuring a variety of live performances from clubs throughout the U.S., including Dizzy Fae at First Avenue. Fri.-Sat. Watch it on YouTube (above).

Twin Cities Book Festival

In times of pandemic, festivals are generally a no-go. So Rain Taxi’s Twin Cities Book Festival has pivoted to being a virtual experience. And we suspect this will work great; of all the annual get-togethers in the Twin Cities, a celebration of books is probably the most cyber-friendly. For its 20th(!) year, this all-ages, all-genre book party doesn’t look that different from other years. The gang’s all here: Expect author readings, panel talks, book sales, and more over the course of three days. Highlights include Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar, whose latest novel, Homeland Elegies, takes a fictionalized look at the world post-9/11. Intriguing group discussions include a talk from three authors (Derf Backderf, R. Sikoryak, and James Otis Smith) who recount history via graphic novel, covering things like Kent State, the Constitution, and Black heroes of the Wild West. You can find the complete schedule of happenings by clicking the “events” tab at twincitiesbookfestival.com, but you might also consider trying out the “Festival GPS” button, where a live volunteer can recommend things you might particularly enjoy. Also good to know: All events are free. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. October 15-17 —Jessica Armbruster

Black Flea Market

Featuring over a dozen small Black business owners from across the Twin Cities showcasing their goods and services. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. 651-379-8111.

The Conspiracy of Strange Girls New Moon Digital Market

Virtual market featuring seasonal gifts from local artists and vendors for sale and in-person pick up. Fri.-Sun. Find it at www.strangegirls.org.

Mary Calengor

Artists Rx: Responses During Covid-19

Group show featuring work created during the pandemic by local artists Mary Calengor, Susan Davies, Leanne Hanson, Katy Noun, and Darren Terpstra. Through Jan. 6. $15. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. 612-624-2200.

Dosh

Outdoor socially-distanced live performance from Icehouse's patio, also with JT Bates, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Chris Thomson, and Charlie Lincoln. 7-10 p.m. $20. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. 612-276-6523.

Emily Galati

With Grant Winkels. 8-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $19. Camp Bar Twin Cities, 490 Robert St. N., Saint Paul.

John Debor

With Riley Cosgrove and host Drew Heir. 8 p.m. $5. Find tickets online here. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis.

Carmen Lynch

Shows offered live and virtual. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15. Acme Comedy Co, 708 N. First St., Minneapolis. 612-372-3788.

Miko Simmons

Miko Simmons: Just Us, Awakening Liberatory Consciousness

A series of multimedia paintings designed to be viewed from outside the gallery in display windows at night, with in-person viewings inside the gallery by appointment only. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

2020 Virtual Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival

Virtual film festival. Through Nov. 1. Register and find more info here.

Cine Latino At Home

Virtual edition of the celebrated film festival, featuring streaming cinema from U.S. Latino, Latin American, and Iberian communities; retrospectives; virtual Q&As; and more. Through Oct. 22. $10. Find tickets and more info at mspfilm.org/cine-latino.

Erik Madigan Heck

Erik Madigan Heck: The Garden

Art exhibition featuring thirteen new photographs. On view by appointment only 12-5 p.m. Tue. through Sat. Through Jan. 2. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis. 612-822-1722.

2020 Lake Street Story Circles

Featuring virtual video premieres of work by ten artists sharing songs, plays, poems, images, and installations, followed by artist talk backs. Presented by Pangea World Theater. 7:30 p.m. Free. Register here.

Billy McLaughlin - Dunsmore Room

5:30-7 p.m. $25. The Dunsmore Jazz Room, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Livestream: Davina and The Vagabonds

Online performance. 7-9 p.m. $15. Find tickets here.

Marvelous Marilyn Maye

At the outdoors stage tent. 7-8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat; 4:30 p.m. Sun. $45-$50. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Nicole Miller — To the Stars

Video and lasers. 9-10 p.m. Free. 3300 Fifth St. NE., Minneapolis.

The 70's Magic Sunshine Band live at Minnesota Music Cafe

7-10 p.m. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., Saint Paul. 651-776-4699.

The Belfast Cowboys - 'Moondance'

Virtual music performance presented by the Hook and Ladder. 8-11 p.m. $15. Watch it here.

The Missing Letters

Outdoor concert with the Soviet Machines. 5:30-9:30 p.m. $5. Day Block Brewing Company, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis. 612-617-7793.

The Peterson Family Virtual Benefit Concert

Benefit show to raise awareness and funds for The Peterson Family Music Scholarship in Jazz Studies at the U of M, with appearances by Oleta Adams, David Sanborn, Dave Koz, and Ben Sidran. 7:30-10 p.m. $20. Minneapolis. Find tickets and more info here.

the 4onthefloor's Weekend at Palmer's

7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $44. Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Saturday, October 17



Posters for Parks

Now in its fifth year, Posters for Parks features tons of cool art for a good cause: 50 percent of sales go to the People for Parks Fund at Minneapolis Parks Foundation and the other half goes directly to the artists. This year the benefit is moving online, with over 30 rad posters for sale. Choose from pieces celebrating birding, botanics, biking, waterways, or winter sports. And how will they manage this benefit party during a pandemic? Via Zoom, of course. The sale will kick off with an online cocktail party this Saturday, October 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. DJ King Otto will spin tunes, Parks Foundation’s Jennifer Downham will play virtual bartender, and this year’s posters will be revealed. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance via Eventbrite. After that, check out artwork and buy posters at PostersForParks.org. October 17-24 —Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities - March for Reparations to African People

March for Reparations: A call for white solidarity with Black Power, under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Mill Ruins Park (across from Mill City museum), W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Women's March MN 2020

Socially distanced, fully-masked march to the Capitol building, presented by Women's March MN. 3-5 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Drive Martin Luther King Junior Blvd., Saint Paul.

MCN6 Music Channel Presents: Bands On Vans Series

Weekly live performances from the top of a van as it drives through NE Minneapolis from Grumpy's to 331 Club. Featuring Athereal Rose on Sat., Oct. 17. 6-8 p.m. Grumpy's Bar, 2200 Fourth St. NE., Minneapolis.

ExFit & Minnsky Blowout Downsizing Sale

Hundreds of items include costumes, shoes, props, accessories, household items, holiday decorations, fitness equipment, safety mats, formal gowns, wedding dresses, tables, fabrics, furniture, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1517 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

2020 Twin Cities Tap Festival Virtual Concert

Find more info at www.twincitiestap.com. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis. 612-239-1801.

Chain Lightning Outdoor Concert - K&J

On the patio. 2-6 p.m. 2-6 p.m. $5. K&J Catering Main Stage Patio, 2544 Seventh Ave. E., N. St. Paul.

Free Fallin'

Tom Petty tribute band, with Beatles cover band Rubber Soul Acoustic Trio. 8-11:30 p.m. $28-$38. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Highway 55, Medina.

Kairos Alive Virtual Dance Party

Virtual intergenerational dance party presented by the American Swedish Institute and curated by Kairos Alive dancers, singers, and actors. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. $10. Sign up here.

Kit Wilson

Lake - Kit Wilson

New paintings. Gallery open by appointment only noon to 5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis. 612-377-7800.

Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard - Dunsmore Room

5:30-7 p.m. $20. The Dunsmore Jazz Room, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Mikel Wright & The Wrongs

4-8 p.m. $10. Day Block Brewing, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

'The Birds'

The Birds

“Birds just don’t go ‘round attacking people for no reason, you know what I mean?” a man points out in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror flick The Birds. Tell that to anyone who has fled from a pissed-off peacock at the zoo or swatted at a bluejay angry at you being too close to its nest. But it is probably our bad experiences with these creatures that fuel the fear in this tale of animal vengeance in a sleepy California beach town. Upon release, the movie received mixed reviews, but it went on to become a classic in the horror canon. These days, it can be appreciated as an early example of the nature horror genre. Like many horror flicks from past eras, the special effects haven’t aged well, but laughing at bad animatronics and obvious greenscreen backdrops is part of the fun. You can see it on the big screen this weekend at Mears Park; hopefully the nearby creatures don’t take inspiration from the movie. Sumo Eggroll food truck will be serving up eats. You must RSVP to attend; find more info on how to do so at stpaul.gov/MoviesInThePark. $10 per group. 5 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

One Night With Two Patsies

Virtual fundraising concert benefiting Lyric Arts, featuring Gracie Anderson and Kate Beahen covering the songs of Patsy Cline. 6:30-9 p.m. $35. RSVP here.

Peace House Community 35th Anniversary

A virtual fundraiser celebrating 35 years of serving homeless and marginalized men, women, and children in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis. 7-8 p.m. Donate and find more info here.

The Garden: Fall Gathering Event

Virtual festival featuring music, storytelling, dance, and nature, presented by Storydance Theatre. 7-10 p.m. Free.

The Great Pumpkin Experience

Family Halloween event featuring custom painted pumpkins from local artist Alicia Danzig, with photo opportunites, and DIY pumpkin painting kits benefiting the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka. 952-252-2801.

Sunday, October 18

Turn Turn Turn

Outdoor socially-distanced live performance on Icehouse's patio. 6-9 p.m. $20. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Shakopee People of Color Together: Listening Session

The Shakopee Diversity Alliance is hosts this discussion. 3-5 p.m. Free. Huber Park, 150 Fillmore St., Shakopee.

THREE: Lori Dokken, Judi Vinar, and Rachel Holder

Outdoor music. 6-7:30 p.m. $15. The Dunsmore Jazz Room, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.