Women in the Cuban revolution, Salvador Dali gets weird: 4 indie flicks screening this month

Cubananas: Mujeres en Revolución

St. Anthony Main Theater

7 p.m. Thursday, March 7

$8

Maria Torrellas’ documentary Cubananas: Mujeres en Revolución (2018, Spanish) celebrates the women of the Cuban revolution, and the post-revolution Cuba where women fight to be seen as equal to men.

The film serves as a crash course in Cuban revolutionary heroes -- Haydee Santamaria, Celia Sanchez, and Vilma Espin -- while also showcasing the lives of women excelling in Cuba today, including science laboratories where over 50 percent of the employees are women.

Torrellas interviews women with first-hand knowledge of the revolution, including those who stepped up into leadership roles as a more reasonable counterweight to Fidel Castro.

Empty Metal TRAILER 1 from Bayley Sweitzer on Vimeo.

Empty Metal

Walker Art Cinema

7 p.m. Friday, March 8

$10

Empty Metal is a political extremist fantasy, propelled by a stirringly creepy performance by Rose Mari as a young, white American malcontent all too ready to be dragooned into shooting up a school or mall.



Directed by Bayley Sweitzer and Adam Khalil, who is Ojibway, the film spins with surreal shots. Mari plays a women who is no longer satisfied using her punk band as an outlet for anger. Instead, she befriends a Rastafarian and a group of Native Americans who see American politics as already beyond repair. Together, they plot an assassination to mix things up.

Horses of God

Trylon Cinema

7 p.m. Thursday, March 14

$8

French-Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s Horses of God (2012, Moroccan Arabic) tells the story of terrorist bombers, and the moral confusion and horrors of religious radicalism, from the perspective of the attackers.



Three characters, who will soon inflict death on unsuspecting bystanders, are patiently drawn out with endearing, humanizing scenes taking audiences from childhood through young adulthood. This allows for the complex ideas and emotions wrapped in terrorism to be explored.

The same way Francis Ford Coppola and Terrence Malik bravely portrayed wars in Vietnam and Japan scrubbed of patriotic prestige, Ayouch courageously depicts three terrorists without prejudice.

Salvador Dalí: In Search of Immortality | Official 4K Trailer from Versión Digital on Vimeo.

Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality

Lagoon Cinema

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20

$15



Salvador Dali is a wild motherfucker who chased his and everyone else's inhibition to the furthest reaches of self expression and conceptual art. He also spoke of immortality and transcending death.

Documentaries David Pujol makes his mission the unwieldy task of tracing Dali’s weirdo logic.

Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality examines Dali’s beliefs on life and death as another way of appreciating and understanding his daring genius.