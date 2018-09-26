Wizarding world parties at Cabooze, Schwandtoberfest at Bauhaus: A-List 9.26-10.2

Quidditch beer pong at Wizard Fest Images courtesy event organizers

THURSDAY 9.27

Wizard Fest 2018

Cabooze

This Thursday, witches and wizards will convene to drink and dance at the Cabooze. Come as your favorite Harry Potter character, or simply rock your house colors, whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. Order familiar magical brew from the bar; tonight’s menu will include Butterbeer, Polyjuice Potion, Fire Whiskey, and Unicorn Blood. A Quidditch pong tournament will test your drinking skills, coordination, and aim (think beer pong with Quidditch ring goals). A costume contest will award the best cosplayers, and wizarding world trivia will test your knowledge. The dance floor will keep the magic going past the witching hour. Find tickets and more info at www.leopresents.com. 18+. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15-$25 general admission; $30-$50 VIP packages. 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Jessica Armbruster

Mary Moore Easter

Wisdom Ways

Mary Moore Easter’s collection of poetry The Body of the World is about her life as an African American woman, dancer, and writer. Her visceral reading at the Loft last March demonstrated that poetry could rock. This time out, she’ll read the 15 linked sonnets that grew out of her overwhelming experience seeing the battalions of the 2,000-year-old warrior sculptures unearthed in Xian, China. Sculpted by thousands of enslaved artists to protect the Emperor Qin Shi Huang after death, the underground army became even more of a symbol of tyranny when the artists who worked on the project were murdered to protect the tomb’s location. But still, “the power of art felt so much greater than the power of dominion,” she says. The reading will be followed by a discussion and reception. 7 p.m. Free; RSVP at 651-696-2788. 1890 Randolph Ave., Carondelet Center at St. Catherine’s University, St. Paul. —Linda Shapiro

"Ties and Tethers" Lori Biwer-Stewart, 'Wings'

Ties and Tethers

Artistry

Imagination takes flight, or finds poetic grounding, in printmaker Lori Biwer-Stewart’s resonant work. The self-taught artist draws from the natural world—rocks, birds, leaves, grasses—to craft linocut prints (often incorporating monoprint and collagraph techniques) in subdued tones blending representation and abstraction. In doing so, she creates pieces that invite recognition and dreaming. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through November 9 —Camille LeFevre

Julie Schumacher

Magers & Quinn

The English department at the fictional Payne University is near death in Julie Schumacher’s new book, The Shakespeare Requirement. The novel revives the cantankerous Professor Fitger, who debuted in Schumacher’s 2014 novel, Dear Committee Members, a tome that made her the first woman ever awarded the Thurber Prize for American Humor. But unlike that story, which used first-person point of view and was written in the form of recommendation letters, The Shakespeare Requirement invites readers to experience academia—and its incessant red tape—from multiple perspectives, including faculty, students, and the higher-ups. The English department facilities make for quite the character as well, and are clearly inspired by the University of Minnesota, where Schumacher has taught for two decades. A book about how the English faculty struggle to agree on a “statement of vision” before the well-endowed econ department takes over what’s left of their budget and office space might not sound riveting, but thanks to Schumacher’s artistry, you’ll be amused and entertained all the way through. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera

'The Visit' Tony Nelson

FRIDAY 9.28

The Visit

Minnesota Transportation Museum

Frank Theatre sets Friedrich Durrenmatt’s disturbing masterpiece The Visit at the Minnesota Transportation Museum, giving it a site-specific treatment starring Katherine Ferrand as Claire Zachanassian, one of the most fascinating characters in modern theater. If you aren’t familiar with the plot, don’t research it! You’re in for a ride as you watch this indictment of humanity play out. The dark nature of the play is no stranger for Frank’s artistic director Wendy Knox, who often produces challenging material. The museum itself is located in the Jackson Street Roundhouse, one of the last fully functional railroad roundhouses of its kind in the country. It was erected by the Northern Railway in 1907, and the real trains inside will provide an added experience to the show. Find tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com. 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22-$25. 193 Pennsylvania Ave. E., St. Paul; 651-228-0263. Through October 21—Sheila Regan

Danger Rousse

Open Eye Figure Theatre

Dancer/choreographer Sally Rousse wants to delight you. In her latest performance, Danger Rousse, the nimble dance maker has plenty of unexpected moves in store, including dangling from the ceiling and bopping around inside and outside. Expect some danger, but also a good dose of whimsy from Rousse, who knows how to incorporate humor into her pieces. A co-founder of James Sewell Ballet, Rousse has most recently been an artist-in-residence at the Cowles Center, where she curated an evening of dance that flipped the script of what a performance space looks like, employing hallways, balconies, and other unexpected places. You can anticipate the same sort of out-of-the box thinking with her latest effort, a work in progress presented as part of Open Eye’s Fusebox, a series that supports the development of new performance work. 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. $15. 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Sebastian Maniscalco

Historic State Theatre

Sebastian Maniscalco has been growing his following both locally and nationally for years, having performed at Pantages in 2016 and a sold-out show at the State Theatre last spring. This year he’s doing two shows at the State. Since the last time he came to town, Maniscalco has become a father, released his autobiography, Stay Hungry, and wrapped film roles in serious pictures working alongside the likes of Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. But just because his star is burning brighter doesn’t mean he’s softened his tone. Whether he’s discussing his distaste for Uber (“It’s like hitchhiking with your phone”), confusion over why people think it’s okay act like assholes in public, or other parents’ lack of social cues, he’s unapologetically candid, and doesn’t give anyone a free pass. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $43.75-$154. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Patrick Strait

Dear Gaza Festival Pierre Ware

SATURDAY 9.29

Dear Gaza Block Party

West 24th Street

Now in its fourth year, the Dear Gaza Block Party is a blend of art, performance, and music celebrating Palestinian culture. Spoken-word instrumentalist Taylor Seaberg, hip-hop activist Tufawon, and rapper CRASHprez will be taking the stage to provide tunes, as will Talia Knight, Click Bait, Dua, and DJ Wndrlnd. An art installation will showcase work by Chicago-based artist Amanda Assaley. Funds this year will once again go to America Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) through their In-Kind Medical & Relief Program, which provides basic hospital items and life necessities to folks living on the Gaza Strip. Last year’s festival raised over $20,000, which went on to become $1.3 million dollars’ worth of medical supplies. Find more info at www.deargaza.com. 3 to 10 p.m. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. The block party is located on 24th Street between Lyndale and Garfield Avenues in south Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Parking Ramp Project

Health Partners Parking Ramp

Pramila Vasudevan and her company Aniccha Arts invade a Bloomington parking ramp for their latest immersive and disruptive intervention. Immigration, transitions, space, and bodies and the weight they carry and displace are at work in this installation piece. Movement, site, live created sound, and the setting sun integrate to create an experience as tactile as it is intellectual, physical as it is emotional. In a place for cars, where nothing really happens, stories are created and shared and surroundings are transformed. 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 8171 30th Ave. S., Bloomington. Also Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Schwandtoberfest

Bauhaus Brew Labs

For the past five years, the Schwandt family at Bauhaus Brew Labs have focused on creating German-influenced lagers served up in their festive Northeast taproom. Oktoberfest—make that Schwandtoberfest—showcases their strengths perfectly. Saturday’s party will celebrate all things German and all things Bauhaus in a single ticketed event. Attendees get a special stein to swig their märzen-style lager from; Gerhards, New Bohemia, and Herbivorous Butcher will serve traditional German foods; and Brass Barn Polka Band and Viva Knievel will rock the stage. In addition to the party’s eponymous beer, the brewery will have a rotation of flagships and special infusions on tap. Games like hammerschlagen and stein raising will also entertain. Find tickets and more info at dojour.us. Noon to midnight. $34 (includes a beer stein and three refills); $10 general admission/designated driver; kids free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Loren Green

'Dream Chaser' Kealeboga Tlalang

Kealeboga Tlalang

Juxtaposition Arts

Kealeboga Tlalang creates mixed-media pieces that are more than the sum of their parts. In each portrait fine lines, newspaper clippings, and colorful blocks come together to create surprisingly expressive works. The South African artist began drawing pictures as a child for students and teachers as a way to make money to pay for lunch. He later earned a college scholarship to study mathematics and science, but eventually returned to artwork, blending all three passions into his portraits. His show at Juxtaposition Arts will be his first solo exhibition in the U.S. During his residency in the north Minneapolis gallery, he will also lead workshops and apprenticeships with youth artists. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m Saturday, September 29, and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 4. Free. 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148. Through November 10 —Jessica Armbruster

Kathleen Madigan

Pantages Theatre

Kathleen Madigan, like many comics, is talking a bit more about politics in her set these days. “Because it’s so in our face,” she says. “You can’t even get on Twitter without hearing something about something. That’s why I don’t want Oprah as our next president. I don’t want a loud person. I want a quiet person that does their job.” Like it or not, she points out, we’re all in this. “Even if you say, ‘I’m going to ignore Trump.’ Well, good luck with that.” Trump is not taking up that much of her act, though. “I’m mostly talking about the smaller things I’ve talked about forever: my family, traveling, and the silly things in life. And even the Trump stuff I keep light and silly. I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind, because you’re never going to change anyone’s mind. I just try and point out the absurd.” 6:30 and 9 p.m. $37.50-$42.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Surly Darkness Day 2018

Somerset Amphitheater

For longtime fans of Surly Brewing, the company’s annual Darkness Day has become something of a homecoming. The event, which celebrates the seasonal release the brewery’s highly coveted interpretation of a Russian imperial stout, has historically been held at Surly’s original location in Brooklyn Center. This year the party’s surging popularity has relocated it to Wisconsin’s Somerset Amphitheater. The new grounds allow for vastly expanded possibilities. Now spread over an entire weekend, Darkness Day will continue to feature an authorized bottle share, as well as guest taps from a wide spectrum of local and national brewers. A fleet of food trucks will supplement the copious consumption of hops and barley. Contributing a scorching soundtrack, nine metal/thrash bands will command two stages, including Sick Of It All and Carcass. And in recognition of the lengthened commute from the Twin Cities, camping options are available and highly encouraged. For all the changes, though, the festival remains focused on fostering camaraderie around the launch of Darkness. Not only can partygoers procure bottles before the official Halloween release, but three variant styles will also be offered exclusively to attendees. Find tickets and more info at surlybrewing.com. Noon to midnight. $35 general admission; $120-$200 bottle packages. Onsite camping is $25. 495 Main St., Somerset, WI; 715-247-2004. —Brad Richason

SUNDAY 9.30

Hasan Minhaj

Historic State Theatre

When comedian Hasan Minhaj took the podium to throw shade at Donald Trump during the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the moment held a significance deeper than the usual political roasting. Here was the son of two Indian American immigrants lampooning a president who has continually displayed a xenophobic fixation on foreigners. But even before that high-profile skewering, comedy fans had been familiar with Minhaj’s satiric skills thanks to his role as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show. With the release of his first standup special on Netflix, Homecoming King, Minhaj further expanded his profile (and picked up a prestigious Peabody Award in the process). While his career momentum continues to build—he has a much-anticipated weekly comedy show on Netflix, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, scheduled to debut in late October—the comic is taking a victory lap of sorts on the standup circuit. Minhaj’s routine can be counted on to include hilarious cultural observations and absurd pop-culture obsessions. 7 p.m. $29.50-$75. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason