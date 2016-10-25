Wizard World Comic Con announces Minneapolis dates

The gathering will once again return to the Minneapolis Convention Center in downtown.

The event will take place Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.

Tickets are already on sale, and are priced from $35 to $85 (special super-fan themed packages will most likely become available/will be announced later.

The most coveted details, a.k.a. the celebrity linup has yet to be announced. Past years have seen William Shatner, Dr. Who's Mike Smith, and the Harry Potter twins. This year, Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Steve Amell (Arrow), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Ian Somerhalder (Vampire Diaries) are some of the stars traveling the appearance circuit. Maybe they will give the Twin Cities some love, too?

Minnesota man made-good Joel Hodgson (Mystery Science Theater 3000) is also making appearances in the Midwest, as is conservative hot mess Kevin Sorbo.

Beyond the celebs, expect legions of fans in certifiably kick-ass costumes to bring their A-game.

We'll post updates as they're announced. In the meantime, info can also be found at wizardworld.com.