Open House: Celebrating Black History Bruce Silcox for Mia

FRIDAY:

Mia Open House: Celebrating Black History

Featuring a performance by Sounds of Blackness, talk by choir leader Gary Hines and radio DJ Lissa Jones, art making, food, and an all-ages dance party. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

My Mighty Journey

Exhibition celebrating the 2020 Minnesota Book Artist Award winning book, 'My Mighty Journey: A Waterfall's Story," written by John Coy and illustrated by Gaylord Schanilec. Feb. 7-March 22; Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Trita

With Lovely Dark and the Nunnery. 10 p.m. Feb. 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Angry at Numbers

With Rude Girl and Riggs Calvero. 9 p.m. Feb. 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"Exploring Abstraction" at Concordia Gallery

Exploring Abstraction: Contemporary Artistic Practice

Work by Laura Stack, Ellen Richman, Barbara Kreft, Glenn Grafelman, and James Holmberg. Curated by Luke Erickson. Feb. 6-28; Free. Concordia University Art Gallery, 1301 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-641-8278.

Dissoc:iaton Opening Reception

New works by Kendall Dickinson, on view in Gallery 148. 6-8 p.m. Fri. Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Cinema & Skates

With ice skating, hot cocoa and treats, and a screening of Toy Story 4 in the heated 19th Hole tent. For more info, visit wayzatachillyopen.com. 6-9 p.m. Fri. Wayzata Chilly Open, Wayzata Bay, Wayzata; 952-473-9595.

Marlow Rows Gin Tasting

Sample gin and meet the makers. 4-7 p.m. Friday. Edina Liquor, 5013 Vernon Ave., Edina; 952-903-5730.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

"Interior Violence" Meg Lionel Murphy

SATURDAY:

Interior Violence

The women featured in Meg Lionel Murphy’s paintings are huge, commanding, and powerful. But they didn’t start that way. In “Interior Violence,” Murphy imagines a world where women suddenly find themselves becoming giants after surviving trauma. Although their past has some dark moments, they have entered a new era filled with pink floating flowers, giant velvet couches, wild cats, station wagons, and cell phone chargers. Murphy’s first solo show, hosted at CO Exhibitions, will feature 22 paintings and a variety of installation items to pull you further into her world. The inspiration for the show is tied to Murphy’s personal growth as a survivor of domestic violence and PTSD. “It is in the context of PTSD that I ask for my work to be viewed in the tradition of war paintings; except the battle here is in the home,” says Murphy. These are women who may continue to battle, but they’ve already won the war. There will be an opening party on Saturday, February 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151. –Jessica Armbruster

Northern Hammer

With Y Peru and Luddgang. 10 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Anchor Windlass

With the Right Here, Blood, Sweat, and Beards, and IVRSN. 9 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"Stand-Ins" at Rosalux Terrence Payne, 'We Sent Out A Search Party and All They Found was You'

Stand Ins

Symbolism, wordplay, and facades are all elements at work in Rosalux Gallery’s latest exhibition, “Stand Ins.” Despite the bright colors and playful animals, Terrence Payne’s large-scale pastels are daunting and even ominous at times. In his latest series he examines power structures, privilege, and the violence that can erupt when these systems are challenged. “We’ll be having a ball as long as the fruit continues to fall,” one inscription says under a painting featuring a group of monkeys feasting on pears. “You can bury your secrets, but you can’t hide all the shovels,” another announces under a collection of bones. Meanwhile, Jim Hittinger plays with the everyday and the supernatural in a series of works that often hide their wit in their titles. (His gravesite painting, A Hill to Die On, is both literal and snarky.) See their latest collections at Rosalux’s opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 8. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Jessica Armbruster



Free Frozen Movie Night at Union Depot

Let it gooooo. With Frozen themed photo backdrops, oversized games, a Twin Cities Road Crew show with Frozen themed games and prizes, movie screening at 6 p.m. Bring blankets; seating is first come, first serve. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Day Trip: Deadly Use of Fours

A recurring electronic music series during the light hours of the day featuring Eyedubs, Oxxymoronic, Lurk One, and Bedroom Community. Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. Part Wolf MPLS, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.

Support Local Hustle L-R: Gigi's Flair Emporium, Cori Lin Art, Mimi's Makes

Support Local Hustle

Pop-up art and vendor market featuring goods by black and indigenous people of color. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

WinterFest

An afternoon of winter fun featuring skating, carriage rides, ice fishing, music, crafts, face painting, hot cocoa, s'mores, and a bonfire. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4929.

Galentine's Day at Arlee Park

Pop-up shop includes cards and Valentine's from Bekah Worley Co, readings with Big Mouth Tarot, and vintage lingerie, cozy knits, and other items from Tandem Vintage. Score doughnuts and coffee from Sleepy V's. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Arlee Park, 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis.

"Cartography of Desire" L-R: Mika Negishi Laidlaw; Nirmal Raja and Lois Bielefeld Miller

Cartography of Desire

“Cartography of Desire” has had quite a journey. It all began in 2016 with another show, “Transplant Eyes,” at the now-closed Instinct Art Gallery in Minneapolis. The exhibition featured nine foreign-born, U.S.-based artists. Each person was making work about identity while grappling with living in a new country. Since then, the show has had a number of iterations, evolving as it moves to different institutions, including the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts in Milwaukee and the South Dakota Art Museum. This new installment features 12 artists from 10 different geo-political locations taking on global issues such as environmentalism, border violence, political iconoclasm, identity, and human rights. Here they’re rewriting a map of sorts for a future that is intimate, heartfelt, and human. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, February 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. –Sheila Regan

The Scratch Mill: House Music All Day Long

Featuring Dirty McKenzie and 12 guest DJs spinning house all day. Noon to 1 a.m. Saturday. Number 12 Cider, 614 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-345-4488.

The Color Series: Part 3, Yellow

Group show featuring work by Kelly Jean Ohl, Julie Snidle, Kate Casanova, and all gallery artists. Artist reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.

Tee A. Corinne, "Selections from the Lesbian Herstory Archives"

Tee A. Corinne: Selections from the Lesbian Herstory Archives

Curated by Jenni Crain. Opening reception 3-5 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Hot Air Affair Moon Glow

Featuring hot air balloons taking flight in the dark. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Free. Rock Elementary School, 340 13th St. S., Hudson, WI; 715-377-3840.

Horribly Strange Femme'Uary Maker's Fair L-R: Helland Studios, Lofty Dog, Scream Queers

SUNDAY:

Horribly Strange Femme-Uary Maker's Fair

A celebration of Women in Horror Month, featuring work from women/femme-indentifying/non-binary/genderqueer artists, presented by A Conspiracy of Strange Girls and Haunted Basement. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Haunted Basement, 10 Rosedale Center, Roseville.

Shop Sarah Edwards' Closet & Friends

Pop-up shopping includes venders such as Queenie & Pearl, June, Jahna Péloquin, Glam Diggers Vintage, Jac & Violet, Karen Morris Millinery, Caitlin Karolzak, Kisa Boutique, and others. Prairie Organic Spirits will provide Bloody Mary's and screwdrivers, with Cameron's Coffee, popcorn, and more eats from Good Day Cafe. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Luther Jaguar Land Rover Minneapolis, 8905 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley; 612-326-3573.

Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

Featuring an eight-dog, 40-mile race. For full event details, go to klondikedogderby.com. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Excelsior, Minnesota.

Academy Awards 2020 L-R: 'Little Women,' 'The Joker,' 'JoJo Rabbit,' 'Parasite'

Oscar Night Viewing Party

Let’s be real. A lot of the Oscars is boring as hell. Like any awards show, it’s best enjoyed with a few drinks and snarky friends. This Sunday, find out who wears what, who wins what, and who looks kinda drunk at one of two screening parties in town. Over at LUSH, they’ll be watching the show live, filling downtime with trivia, giveaways, a photobooth, and other glam shenanigans. (Be sure to call to reserve a seat.) 18+. 7 p.m. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358.



Oscar Viewing Party

Meanwhile, the Saloon gets right to the point: all day two-for-ones. They’ll be firing up the TV for your viewing pleasure around 7 p.m. 18+. The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835.

Music Under Glass: Cafe Accordion Orchestra

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Northeast Flannel Fest

Family festival featuring sledding, snow forts, fire building, warm inside activities, and treats. 12-2:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Columbia Golf Course, 3300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-2627.

Valentine's Arctic Market

Valentine's Arctic Market

Pop-up presented by Minneapolis Craft Market, featuring handmade goods from local makers. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Event for kids, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities and their families, featuring art making activities, gallery exploration, and films, with the galleries closed to all other visitors. 8-11 a.m. Feb. 9; Free; registration is requested. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.