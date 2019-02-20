Winter Beer Dabbler, Jim Denomie's Standing Rock paintings: A-List 2.20-2.26

Shannon Estlund

WEDNESDAY 2.20

Paintings by Shannon Estlund

Hewing Hotel

Kolman & Pryor Gallery pops out of Northeast and into the North Loop as part of its ongoing partnership with the Hewing. For the past two years, the gallery has collaborated with the hotel to create exhibitions both for guests and the public. Continuing the tradition, the duo launches its first exhibition of 2019 with the work of Shannon Estlund. Estlund’s paintings, which feature fantastical interpretations of the Twin Cities’ natural landscapes, match the Hewing’s own “lakes and woods” style. The opening reception will include tasty bites and drinks in the hotel’s comfy bar area, complete with fireplaces. Estlund will lead a tour of her work, located in spaces throughout the hotel. The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 20. Free. 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 866-501-3300. Through March 31 —Sheila Regan



Tim Harmston

Acme Comedy Co.

Onstage, Tim Harmston covers relationships, current events, and political humor. But it’s when sports comes up in his act that he glows a bit. “I was doing a show in Chicago and my family was there,” says Harmston. “One of them said, ‘You’re happiest onstage when you’re talking about sports and doing your sports jokes.’” The Wisconsin native, who started his standup in the Twin Cities, is indeed a genuine sports fan. That includes football (Green Bay Packers) and hockey (Minnesota Wild). “If the Twins or Brewers are in contention, I’ll also follow baseball,” he says. “But I don’t go to spring training or anything.” He may be ready for some baseball sooner than that, though. “This past Super Bowl left me thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m good with football for a while.’ It was such a bad game and a bad halftime show. Usually, I’m jonesing for football immediately after the Super Bowl, but this year I’m thinking I could use a break.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

"How to Become Lost" L-R: Sayge Carroll, Meg Murphy, Lamar Peterson

THURSDAY 2.21

How to Become Lost

Gallery 71

Leslie Barlow continues to win accolades for paintings that explore, with grace and integrity, the politics of race, representation, and identity. Here she curates an exhibition showcasing work by five artists exploring their own methods and missions for creativity. Using a variety of media, the artists (Sayge Carroll, Meg Murphy, Lamar Peterson, Jacob Aaron Schroeder, and Maggie Thompson) portray the ways in which they lose themselves in their art-making in order to find their way. Labor and loss, the intricacies of relationships, and the textures of materiality all figure into their work. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 21, and an artists’ talk at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Free. 7141 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-835-5000. Through April 20 —Camille LeFevre



Into the Woods

Open Book/North Garden Theater

With a goal of introducing theater to nontraditional audiences, Ten Thousand Things has consistently chosen works meant to captivate in new and surprising ways. Their new staging of musical standard Into the Woods, the fantastical work by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, starts with the fairytale storyline of a married couple whose hopes to conceive a child have been dashed by a witch’s curse. They go on a journey to collect four magical objects to break the spell. Regardless of the imaginary world these characters inhabit, the empathetic longing at the core of the tale has an undeniable power to enchant, especially when evoked by the seasoned direction of Marcela Lorca (recently named TTT’s artistic director). Boasting an ensemble drawn from some of the most acclaimed performers in the Twin Cities, Into the Woods possesses enough spellbinding potential to convince even the most dubious audiences of the bewitching power of theater. Find tickets and more info at tenthousandthings.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays. Shows are at Open Book (1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2650) February 21-23; February 28 through March 3, March 17, and March 21-24; shows are at North Garden Theater (929 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; 651-321-4769) February 24, March 7-10, and March 14-16. $30; pay-as-able under 30 ($10 minimum).Through March 24 —Brad Richason

Biidaaban: First Light

Walker Art Center

The past and future collide in Biidaaban, a new virtual-reality world of indigenous futurism. The title references the Anishinaabemowin word meaning “the first light before dawn.” In the piece, filmmaker Lisa Jackson, an Anishinaabe artist from Toronto, has designed a future version of the city taken over by nature. To create the work, Jackson draws on the past, using documentation and photography of Toronto from 100 years ago, as well as the future, through her time working with indigenous youth and discussing their hopes and dreams for the coming years. As a result, she has made a world that breaks free from notions that indigenous communities exist only in the past. At the Walker’s free event, the museum will have three VR stations where people can experience the seven-minute work. The event is part of a month-long series, INDIgenesis: Indigenous Filmmakers, Past and Present. 5 to 9 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.—Sheila Regan





Jim Denomie, 'Standing Rock'

FRIDAY 2.22

Jim Denomie: Standing Rock Paintings

Bockley Gallery

Vibrant, visceral, and rife with a singular iconography that encapsulates the violence at the heart of the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy, Jim Denomie’s artworks unflinchingly tell the story of inherent racism that continues to live across the country—particularly, in this case, in the Dakotas. This exhibition includes three large-scale works. No more are needed. With his fantastical style and eerie color palette, Denomie, who is Anishinaabe, unflinchingly captures the layers of brutality, fury, and disbelief that white supremacy gives rise to. There are also infusions of sardonic humor and mysticism, which serve to highlight the violence at the fore. There will be an opening reception on Friday, February 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., and an artist’s talk on Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m. 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. Through April 6 —Camille LeFevre

Ben Bailey

New Hope Cinema Grill

While he may be best known for sitting behind the wheel as the host of Cash Cab, Ben Bailey has spent more than two decades working in comedy. “I’d love for people to know me as much from my standup as they do from Cash Cab,” he says. “But Cash Cab gets them in the door.” Before you label him as the Pat Sajak of comedy, you might be interested to learn that he’s recorded two specials and has a third coming to Netflix this spring. But he still has his TV fans. “People still yell things out, like ‘Red Light Challenge!’ or just ‘Cash Cab!’ or pretty much anything like that. It’s flattering, but it can also get a little annoying.” In addition to touring the country with standup, Bailey has been pursuing acting, having appeared on everything from 30 Rock to Law & Order. “It’s funny, because comedy has become my day job that allows me to pursue other things,” he notes. Bailey also recently made the move to working behind the camera, writing and producing his own video shorts. “I created a video called Badly Written Action Man—B.W.A.M.—who is an action hero with horribly written lines,” he explains. With plans for more filmmaking and acting, Bailey is way more than just his cab. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25-$35. 2749 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope; 763-417-0017. Through Saturday —Patrick Strait





Winter Beer Dabbler Photo by Daniel Murphy

SATURDAY 2.23

10th Annual Winter Beer Dabbler

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Remember what beer you were drinking in 2009? That’s when the Winter Beer Dabbler began. Now celebrating its 10th year, the festival will offer more than 160 breweries pouring more than 500 beers at the State Fairgrounds this winter. While that alone would help anyone brave the elements, what sets the Winter Dabbler apart from other beer fests is its outdoor spirit. Whether the day calls for snow, sleet, or sunshine, thousands of thirsty ’sotans will sample dark beers, hazy IPAs, and mouth-puckering sours, all while live bands, outdoor games, and a silent disco add to the party. The homebrew competition will attract beer diehards, sports fans can enjoy activities like keg throws and Hammerschlagen, and foodies will be drawn to the multitudes of food trucks and meat and cheese samples. There’s also something for those who don’t like the cold: a heated pavilion, which houses a few of the many, many breweries on hand, along with warm food staples. Even in the dead of winter, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is the place to be. 21+. Find tickets and more info at beerdabbler.com. 3 to 6:30 p.m. $50; $70 early access tickets at 2 p.m.; $20 designated driver. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Loren Green

Iphigenia and Other Daughters

Gremlin Theatre

Greek tragedies tend to follow a pattern in which one unpardonable crime leads to a sequence of horrific consequences. The dire fall of Agamemnon, commander of the Greek forces during the Trojan War, exemplifies this. From the sacrifice of his daughter Iphigenia to appease the vengeful gods, to the murderous rage of his queen Clytemnestra, through the revenge of another daughter, Electra, ghastly acts serve as a unifying thread throughout these legendary tales. And yet, despite their critical contributions to the epic narrative, the perspective of women is often trivialized. Redressing that omission, playwright Ellen McLaughlin created Iphigenia and Other Daughters, giving voice to overlooked figures from the Agamemnon tale (including Chrysothemis and Orestes), providing a new dimension to ancient misfortune. Viewed in the context of the zeitgeist, McLaughlin’s work represents a prophetic revelation. Under the award-winning direction of Amber Bjork, this production from Theatre Unbound features an all-female cast and embodies the company’s goal of presenting stories from a female point of view. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008. Through March 10 —Brad Richason

L-R: Patrick Pryor, Jodi Reeb, Mark Barlow, Kurt Seaburg

Jodi Reeb, Kurt Seaburg, Mark Barlow, Patrick Pryor

Art at 801 Gallery

Landscape as revealed through four distinctive aesthetic perspectives surrounds the visitors of this welcome exhibition. Hung throughout the multilevel atrium, the work fills the spectrum from exquisitely detailed in its representation (Kurt Seaburg) to luminous in its abstraction (Patrick Pryor). Jodi Reeb’s recent encaustic work blends both in haunting scenes full of warning and renewal. Mark Barlow’s Montana-inspired oil paintings take us through the rivers and woods of the west. The opening reception is on Saturday, February 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. 801 Washington Ave. N., 801 Washington Lofts, Minneapolis; 612-747-2313. Through June —Camille LeFevre

Schitt’s Creek, Up Close and Personal

Historic State Theatre

Dan Levy, son of SCTV alum Eugene Levy, had a thought one day while watching reality TV. What if one of the wealthy families he was watching, say the Kardashians, lost everything and had to live like everybody else? He discussed the concept with his father, and together they developed Schitt’s Creek. The show premiered on CBC Television in Canada in 2015. It follows the super wealthy Rose family, who find themselves suddenly broke and living in a small town they bought years earlier as a joke birthday present. The series has since gained quite a following worldwide. (In the U.S., it’s available through Netflix.) Schitt’s Creek Live: Up Close & Personal will present the main cast: the two Levys, who portray father and son Johnny and David Rose, along with Catherine O’Hara, who plays mother Moira, and Annie Murphy, who plays David’s sister, Alexis. Other cast members may appear as well, in an evening of what the show’s producers describe as a “conversation, a few surprises, and some general merriment, hopefully.” 8 p.m. $49-$104. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Cabin Fever Reliever

Insight Brewing

The last couple of weeks have been rough. Sure, the days are getting longer and a little bit warmer, but we’ve still got winter for another month (or more). So Insight is doing what it can to get you out of the house. At their Cabin Fever Reliever, you’ll find fruity, summery casks such as a strawberry/kiwi lager and a peach brut IPA. The Minneapolis Craft Market will be onsite with a variety of locally made items, and guests can sign up to plant a succulent and score a free henna tattoo. SK Coffee will also be available for those who don’t drink but want to hang (or for those who like a little caffeine with their brew). Meanwhile, Mirage will play tunes that reflect the warmer days ahead. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. —Loren Green





Mucci's is making doughnuts again this weekend. Rick Nelson

SUNDAY 2.24

Mucci’s Doughnuts Pop-Up

Barrel Theory Beer Company

People freaked out when St. Paul Italian eatery Mucci’s announced that they wouldn’t be making doughnuts on the weekends anymore. There was news coverage, and people posted crying emojis online. Hordes of heartbroken fans braved the Polar Vortex for the last official sale in January. “Holy doughnuts, Bruce! We opened our doors at 8 a.m. to a line of 10,000 people who camped out for hours in the cold!” the Mucci’s crew posted on Instagram. There was always a glimmer of hope; Mucci’s has hinted that we haven’t seen the last of their delicious fried dough. And indeed, they return (briefly) this Sunday for a pop-up at a brewpub. They’re keeping mum about the two types of doughnut they’ll be making, but we do know that these coveted sweets will be paired with beers, making this event a dream come true for many. Noon to 2 p.m. Free. 248 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-600-3422. —Jessica Armbruster