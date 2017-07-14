To the land of $10,000 and a shitload of frozen pizza -- that's how far. To wit, the Minnesota State Fair just announced details for its 45th annual Amateur Talent Contest, and the prizes are both enriching and fattening.

Each year, around 400 Minnesotans sing, dance, wisecrack, play, yodel, and ventriloquize in the Amateur Talent Contest. Twenty-six finalists will battle it out Sept. 3 at the 17,000-capacity Grandstand for the following fabulous prizes:

In the all-ages Open Division, first place means $10,000, plus one year's worth of Jack's frozen pizza. Second place gets $2,500 and third place gets $1,000. Champions in the Teen and Pre-Teen Divisions get $2,500, with second ($750) and third place ($500) finishers also scoring cash.

All winners score a pizza prize pack from Jack's, which means a lot of Jack's-branded schwag.

Auditions run July 24 through July 30 at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. Registration is required by July 26; click here for more info.

Last year's winners included St. Paul cellist Anne Goedtke (Open), Plymouth pianist Amanda Chan (Teen), and Woodbury vocalist Gabby Bruestle (Pre-Teen).

Enjoy this video of a very enthusiastic Jack's pizza fan.