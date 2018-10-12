Will we ever see sunlight again? Rainy day shopping and sales at Loden, Mille, Parc, and more

Shopping, however, is a great rainy day activity, and the next few weeks are packed with plenty of happenings. A few of them may even help you check off your holiday list a little early. Nothin’ wrong with that, right?

Parc

Parc’s Sip + Shop Returns

Parc boutique moved from its former Northeast digs to a fancy new spot in the North Loop, next to Filigree Jewelers and kitty-corner from Martinpatrick3 and Grethen House. Now that they’re all settled in, they’re bringing their famous Sip + Shop back. Pop in on Friday afternoon after work for beverages and a 15% discount storewide. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on some cozy winter sweaters or a new pair of shoes. Friday, October 12. 212 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Mille

Mille Friends & Family Sale

As of yesterday, you can take 20% off everything at Mille boutique both online and in-store. (Some exclusions apply.) The south Minneapolis boutique is known for its fancy decor and unique investment pieces; if you've recently had your eye on something, now's your chance to shop. The sale ends at midnight PST on October 15. 4760 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis or shopmille.com.

Larissa Loden Jewelry

Loden Up Sale

Jewelry designer Larissa Loden’s work can be spotted in lots of local boutiques. If you’re feeling the need to treat yourself, check out her Loden Up one day-only sale and get 35% off her beautiful pieces either in the showroom or online. It also might not be a bad idea to get some holiday shopping done for your mom or your BFFs… Saturday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Loden, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Ste. 265, Minneapolis.

Troentorp Factory clogs

Troentorp Factory Trunk Sale

Clogs used to be considered frumpy, but they’re currently having a moment. They’re also so comfortable, which makes them a go-to for hairstylists and servers. If you’ve been feeling the clog vibes as of late (they are a great fall shoe!), then head over to the Troentorp Factory Trunk Sale to snag a pair or two. Your feet will thank you. Saturday, October 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10056 Flanders Ct. NE, Minneapolis.

Cliche

Harvest Moon Fashion Event

The ‘70s are back at Cliché boutique in Uptown. They’re showing off their fall and winter pieces at an event with retro vibes, where you can take 20% off the store while you enjoy snacks and drinks. They’ve got tons of adorable pieces in the shop right now, from sweaters to jumpsuits, so you can breathe new life into your fall and winter wardrobe while saving some cash. Saturday, October 20, 7 p.m. 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

L-R: Looks from Golden Rule, Hazel & Rose, Idun

Collaborative Closet Sale

This event is a few weeks out, but it’s not a bad idea to start crafting your plan of attack. Local retailers like Parc, Idun, Hazel and Rose, Winsome Goods, and Golden Rule Collective will be selling previous seasons’ designs at a serious discount. Local stylish folks will be digging into their closets for the sale too, so you never know what you’ll find. (The fun is in the hunt, right?) For early access, buy a ticket online; otherwise, it’s free Friday and Saturday at Golden Rule. October 25-27. 350 Water St., Excelsior.