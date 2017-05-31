Wild times (and mushrooms) at Morel Fest: A-List 5.31-6.6

WEDNESDAY 5.31

Vladimir Caamano

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

A Dominican from New York City is the probably the last person you’d expect to have the name Vladimir. However, this standup comic is definitely a Bronx native. “You know you live in a rough neighborhood when the ATM has no name brand on it,” he tells an audience. “It just says A-T-M. The lights flicker so it’s just A-T. This is where you get robbed AT. Put the wrong PIN in, it still goes through. The machine asks you for money.” His family is also a big subject in his act. “My older brother is a salsa instructor,” he says. “He’s smooth. He speaks Spanish with an Italian accent. My mom said when he came out there was no pushing, he just slid right out.” Caamano also hosts the web series What’s Good in Your Hood, which features the best neighborhood eateries from around the country. 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $13-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 6.1

Everything Everywhere: Photography by Gary Arndt

Track 29 Gallery

In 2007, Minneapolis-based entrepreneur Gary Arndt sold his house and embarked on what he thought would be a year of travel for pleasure. Ten years later, he’s still jet-setting—and making a living doing so. The self-taught, award-winning shutterbug with 197k Instagram followers has captured awe-inspiring photographs of wildlife, landscapes, and people across 190 countries and territories and 320 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Arndt uses minimal editing—light, color correction, sharpening—to allow the world’s natural beauty to shine. Be it a polar bear mother with her cubs in Churchill, Manitoba, or a camel in a sandstorm in Danakil Depression in Ethiopia, his images evoke the wonder and mystery of far-flung destinations. This Thursday, he brings upward of 45 images of his adventures to Track 29 Gallery with hopes of inspiring viewers to travel internationally. The exhibition shares the same title as his website, Everything Everywhere, which was named one of the Top 25 Blogs by Time magazine in 2010. The opening reception includes hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and music by Connie Evingson from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Free. 2841 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through September 30 —Erica Rivera

Michelle Wolf

Acme Comedy Co.

In college, comedian Michelle Wolf studied kinesiology, which makes her the second comedian City Pages has spoken to with that course of study. The other was the Twin Cities’ own Cy Amundson. “There’s not very many of us,” Wolf says. “No one really knows what it is.” It’s the study of body movement, basically, but when Wolf graduated, she wound up on Wall Street working for Bear Stearns. After attending a taping of Saturday Night Live, she wondered how the cast got to where they were. “I Googled them and saw that most of them started in improv, so I took an improv class.” That’s all it took. She worked on Wall Street by day, and did comedy by night. But unlike another famous comic who once worked in high finance, Paul Mecurio, Wolf didn’t keep her performing a secret. “I was very open about it and everyone knew what I was doing.” Wolf is also a contributor to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. “I don’t do a ton of political stuff onstage,” she says. “The jokes I have that are political are probably there because I spend most of my time during the day looking at and writing and talking about politics.” Doing standup is a nice change of pace. “It’s a really nice release to be able to do standup at night when you’ve been working on politics all day and making that funny. You can make a joke about anything you want.” 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Guys We F@#ked

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis

“We just received a tweet the other day from a teenage boy saying that his mom says that our podcast is ‘the devil’s work.’ So that’s the latest misconception,” says Krystyna Hutchinson, co-host of the insanely popular Guys We F@#ked. The podcast makes iTunes’ top downloads weekly thanks to its hilarious hodgepodge of sex-related stories. Hutchinson, along with fellow co-host Corinne Fisher, started with the idea of interviewing guys they had been in relationships with (or just fucked, as the title subtly alludes to). However, over time it has transformed into an anti-slut-shaming platform where they interview comedians about topics ranging from traumatic issues like rape and molestation to more ridiculous things, like how it is possible to get the handle of a razor stuck up your own butt. This week, the duo brings their live show to the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. Composed of audience segments, video, and standup comedy, the evening has a different vibe every night. Fisher loves to see the connections made between the fans. “My favorite part of the live shows is when listeners make friends with other listeners, and when people tell me we were their first comedy show and they are then inspired to see more live comedy.” 18+. 7 p.m. $25. 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-813-5300. —Patrick Strait

Thirsty Thursday

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

Thirsty Thursdays returns this week to encourage you to drink for dogs. This event, hosted by Secondhand Hounds, invites animal lovers to enjoy a pint for a good cause. Meet with pups available for adoption, and learn more about volunteering. This event will travel to local breweries during the summer and into fall. Locations include Bent Brewstillery (June 15), Summit Brewing Co. (June 22), and Sisyphus Brewing (July 6). A portion of the proceeds from each event will benefit the organization, which offers adoption services, pup fostering, and pet-visit programs to assisted living facilities. 4 to 7 p.m. Free. 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529. —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 6.2

The Cinema in Film

Trylon microcinema

Demonstrating the enduring appeal of movie theaters, the intimate local screening room known as the Trylon microcinema has thrived for eight years on electrifyingly eclectic programming that unifies celebrated standards, cult classics, and world-spanning works under insightfully derived themes. This summer the theater will undergo a major renovation intended to double the seating capacity and redesign the lobby and marquee. Bookending the construction, the Trylon will also use these changes as an opportunity to present the Cinema in Film, a new series spotlighting how movie theaters have been depicted on the big screen. Prior to the renovation, from June 2-13, the Trylon will be showing Cinema Paradiso (1988), Matinee (1993), The Blob (1958), and Kings of the Road (1976). Following the two-month closure, the newly spruced-up Trylon will reopen and the series will resume August 20–29 with The Spirit of the Beehive (1973), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), and The Long Day Closes (1992). $8. Visit trylon.org/series/171 for a complete list of dates and showtimes. 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. June and August —Brad Richason

Arcadia

Ames Center

When the last production of Chameleon Theatre Circle’s 19th season, Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, opens at the Ames Center, there’s bound to be a sense of finality hanging over the proceedings. Prompted by a dispute over a planned staging of Caucasian-Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales by Duck Washington, Chameleon will be splitting from its longtime home next season. (The controversy mostly came down to the racially charged term used in the title.) Arcadia will certainly reflect the upcoming change — and not only because Washington serves as director. With its ambitious narrative spanning 200 years, Arcadia represents Stoppard at his most engaging, dissecting layers of time to demonstrate how the past gives shape to the present, often through speculative misperceptions. Arcadia is not merely an intellectual exercise, however, as emotional parallels connect former and current occupants of a country home in England. At the nexus of these characters (including a 19th-century tutor, his inquisitive female student, and two present-day academics researching the home’s curious history) is a desire for knowledge and experience conveyed via the accomplished quartet of Mackenzie Diggins, Phillip D. Henry, Ariel Leaf, and Andy Browers. Intellectually compelling and emotionally stirring, Arcadia offers one last work of exceptional theater at the Ames before Chameleon undergoes its next transformation. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, June 5; 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$22. 12600 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville; 800-982-2787. Through June 11 —Brad Richason

(John Foster)

SATURDAY 6.3

Bright Side

Gamut Gallery

Over the past five years, Gamut Gallery has showcased work from over 400 artists. They have featured intricate glass art, off-hour pieces by tattoo artists, a David Bowie tribute, and a sophisticated celebration of Barbie. Their b-day show will host a variety of works from the likes of Laura Bennett, John Foster, Hilary Greenstein, Barret Lee, Derek Meier, and Erin Nistler. This is a gallery that knows how to throw a good party: The opening reception on Saturday, June 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. will include live music from Bleak Roses. The closing reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9, will feature live music from Savage Aural Hotbed, Hydrah, and KPT. Free; $5 admission for the opening reception; $10 tickets for the closing reception. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through June 9 —Jessica Armbruster

Art(ists) on the Verge 8

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

Art, technology, and digital culture intertwine in the ninth iteration of Art(ists) on the Verge, a program that pairs emerging artists with mentors to create innovative and interactive projects. Put together by Northern Lights.mn, and funded by the Jerome Foundation, the series has offered intriguing results, with juxtapositions and discoveries of what art can be in the 21st century, and how we can use art and technology to forge new connections. The fellows this year—Kelsey Bosch, Jess Hirsch, Dylan Redford, Fue Yang, and Sarita Zaleha—have been developing thoughts on these concepts for months, and will now present their work at the University of Minnesota. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and an artists’ talk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Regis Center for Art, Minneapolis; 612-624-6518. Through July 15 —Sheila Regan

Frogtown Backyard Celebration

Frogtown Farm Park

This casual afternoon festival in Frogtown is all about living green. During festivities, revelers can pick up free plants and learn gardening tips on how to keep them alive. Bring a soil sample from your yard for a free contaminant and quality analysis. In the Hmong village, guests will be invited to sample food and take in cooking demonstrations. Family-friendly activities and freebies round out the gathering. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 941 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-600-3414. —Jessica Armbruster

Art & Resistance II

Public Fuctionary

Back in March, artist and activist Ryan Stopera put together an evening of art and resistance at Third Place Gallery. The event featured works by artists pushing for change, and a panel discussion on how activism and artistic lives often intertwine. Now, Stopera is teaming up with Public Functionary for a second installment. Art & Resistance II is led by artists from Black Lives Matter and other movements. The day starts with workshops on reparations and shaping narrative and voice. At 2 p.m., get deep into discussions of how poetry, spoken word, and music can be tools for change. In the evening, a panel talk will feature movers and shakers, including artist and Ward 5 Minneapolis City Council candidate Jeremiah Bey, filmmaker E.G. Bailey, photographer and singer Sarah White, and dancer and organizer Maryanne Sergio Quiroz. They’ll be chatting, along with moderator Mica May Grimm, about how to create and maintain resistance. Stick around afterward for a community cook-out and tunes from DJ Michel Be and Mica May. A mixed-media photo exhibit, created by Stopera and Jared Tuttle, will also be on display. Noon to 11 p.m. Free. 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. —Sheila Regan

Minne-Mile Night Market

Junket: Tossed & Found

Now in its third year, the Minne-Mile Night Market is an outdoor community festival in the Longfellow neighborhood. There will be lots of things to try and discover, including food, works by local artists, and family fun. Fill your belly with eats from Dulceria Bakery, vegan food specialists Root To Rise Kitchen, and the Falafel King food truck. Wash it all down with beer, wine, and cocktails by Red River Kitchen, City House, Republic, and Seven Corners. Shop from makers and vintage collectors selling jewelry, clothing, candles, and more. Enjoy festivities while you can; the bi-annual event won’t return until fall. 5 to 10 p.m. Free. 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-293-6863. —Jessica Armbruster

(Bob Dixon)

SUNDAY 6.4

Open Streets Minneapolis

Lyndale Avenue South

Each summer Open Streets Minneapolis closes main drags throughout the city to cars, encouraging foot and pedal traffic instead. As folks make their way up and down the streets, they’ll discover a variety of pop-up happenings, including sunrise yoga sessions, mini skate parks, bands on wheels, shops with fresh lemonade, and chalk art for kids. This Sunday, Open Streets will take over Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis. Over the next few months, they’ll continue to make their way through the city, with downtown closing off Washington and North First Avenue (Sunday, June 11), Lake and Minnehaha (Sunday, July 23), in Northeast (Sunday, August 6), along Franklin Avenue (Sunday, August 27), on West Broadway (Saturday, September 9), and down south Nicollet (Sunday, September 24). For maps and more info, visit www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Lyndale Avenue, from 22nd Street to 54th Street, Minneapolis. Through September 24 —Jessica Armbruster

Sociable Summer: Throwback Fest

Sociable Cider Werks

There’s no reason to wait for the fall harvest to start thinking about cider. Sunday is the first of three Throwback Fests scheduled for Sociable Cider Werks’ spacious parking lot this summer. During the day, cover bands will be taking the stage, recreating classic tunes from iconic artists such as Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, and Prince. Food trucks include eats from Red River Kitchen, Butcher Salt, Anchor Fish & Chips, and Potter’s Pasties. Minneapolis makers will be selling their wares, and attendance is free, with a minor charge for a drinking wristband. All-you-can-eat-and-drink VIP packages are also available from the cidery, with early wristband purchases scoring you a free pint. All ages. 2 to 9 p.m. Free; $5 drinking wristband; $40 VIP package. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. —Loren Green

Grand Old Day

Grand Avenue

This Sunday, St. Paul will host one of its biggest festivals of the year. Things kick off early, as the parade makes its way along Grand Avenue at the wee hour of 9:30 a.m. If you’d rather sleep in, there will be plenty to see and do into the afternoon. Over 100 food booths will be set up on the sidewalks, offering ice cream, fried treats, meats on sticks, and more. Take some time relaxing in the sun at a beer garden, and listen to music from local groups such as Orange Whip, White Iron Band, Charlie Parr, and 4onthefloor. Family-friendly happenings include a petting zoo and face painting. Foodies will want to visit the artisan market, and other things to discover include sports-related activities and street yoga sessions. Check grandave.com/grand-old-day for full lineup and schedule. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free; music/beer garden wristbands are $6-$8. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster