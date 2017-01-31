Where to shop for yourself for Valentine's Day (and sad store closings)

Skip the grocery store roses for something more special from local retailers. Bonus points if it’s pink or red! (Or green. Or black. Whatever.)

Proper Valentine’s Day Sale

Are you celebrating Valentine’s Day with a bunch of girlfriends? You still need a cute dress, which is why Proper is offering 20 percent off all dresses, plus 40 percent off sweaters and coats, and 50 percent off scarves. With those kinds of deals, you can grab all your besties a little present while you’re there. As always, the Uptown store offers feminine pieces in bright colors and patterns and modern silhouettes for a budget-friendly price. The sale starts on Wednesday, and goes through V-Day, and the store posts its favorite new arrivals to its Instagram on the regular so you can get first dibs. (Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)

June & Milana Stile Winter Clearance Sale

Once you’re done browsing at Proper, travel a few blocks down Lyndale to June Resale. The designer resale boutique and jewelry designer Milana Stile are partnering for a two-day clearance event, with select clothing and jewels discounted from 60 to 80 percent off. It’s still gonna be cold in Minnesota for a few more months, you know, so it doesn’t hurt to buy one more sweater before the winter ends. June always throws a beautiful event complete with bubbles and snacks — this time it’s cupcakes. (Feb. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Jewelry & Accessories Makers’ Mart

Have you visited the recently revamped Walker Art Center yet? Its annual Jewelry Mart has now made room to include accessories. If you’re a member, you get to shop first and drink free mimosas. If you’re not, that’s okay too. Fifteen jewelry and 10 accessories designers will be selling their wares at the event, which just so happens to be 10 days before Valentine’s Day. Annika Kaplan’s delicate, sculptural rings and Mott La Grace’s beaded chokers are standouts. Minneapolis fashion queen Anna Lee will be in attendance this year selling her popular line of hats under the Ruby3 label, too. (Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Walker Art Center)

Two sad closings

Uptown’s beloved Lyndale Avenue thrift shop Steeple People has closed, which really sucks. Steeple People was one of the best hidden gems in the city. Apparently it’s being kicked out for more residential building, and relocation wasn’t successful. Thanks for all the treasures, Steeple People!

Meanwhile, luxury perfume boutique La Petite Parfumerie, which moved from Wayzata to Southdale, has closed as well. “We have heavy hearts but are hopeful; there are many good things to come,” the LPP team wrote in an email to their customers. Their website will continue to operate, and the note hints at a possible return sometime in the future. La Petite Parfumerie has been around for 14 years, so it’s very sad to see it go.

