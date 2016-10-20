Where to shop for Halloween costumes when Party City isn't cutting it

The Golden Pearl Vintage

We talk about Northeast’s Golden Pearl Vintage a lot, but it’s quickly become a go-to shopping spot. They’ve got a section of “as-is” vintage pieces that you can easily repurpose into costumes without feeling like you’re ruining a piece of history, and their racks are stocked with amazing pieces from the ‘20s to the ‘90s, so you can channel anyone from the Ab Fab ladies to Mary Poppins. 507A E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Arc’s Value Village.

I am loathe to reveal this secret, but Arc’s Value Village is my go-to during Halloween for vintage. They store a bunch of crazy stuff all year long to put it out for their Halloween Boo-tique, and you can find some seriously great pieces hidden between the more obvious costumey items. (Just don’t buy what I want, okay?) Goodwill has a Halloween section too, but Arc’s is more comprehensive. The racks are packed with everything from bridal gowns (I snagged a ‘50s lace wedding dress in perfect shape solely because I couldn’t bear to see it get torn up as a costume) to cowboy suede to sexy French maids. They have kids costumes too. Arc’s Value Village has locations in Richfield, Bloomington, New Hope, Brooklyn Center, St. Paul.

Corner Store

It used to be that you could pop into Tatters for elements of your costume, but sadly that Lyn-Lake shop closed its doors a few years ago. However, if you’re going for a vintage look with your costume and want to splurge on pieces you’ll actually wear again (say, if you’re doing a Mad Men thing or some classy Audrey Hepburn cocktail ensemble), then Uptown’s Corner Store is the perfect place to start. They’ve been one of the most consistently great vintage retailers for decades, and their collection of leather jackets and Levi’s is unparalled. 900 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.





Everyday People

Did you forget about resale shop Everyday People when it closed its Dinkytown and Uptown locations? That's a shame. The St. Paul spot is full of hidden treasures, but you’ve gotta dig. You might just get inspired in a major way while shuffling through their racks for your costume. Prices are low, too, which makes shopping for a costume there all the easier. Plus, another awesome vintage store, Lula, is right down the street. 1599 Selby Ave., St. Paul.





Fleet Farm

Don’t knock it until you try it! Seriously. If you need coveralls, boots, flannels, or farm accessories for your costume, then this is your spot. Halloween is all about thinking outside the box, isn’t it? Locations in Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Lakeville.