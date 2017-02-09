What to wear this V-Day, whether you're on the prowl or have a hot date

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a hot date…



You can wear whatever you like to your romantic dinner -- or whatever you and your lover are planning -- but you gotta wear something skimpy, lacy, and sexy underneath. It’s just the rules. (And treating yourself to new lingerie is fun anyway.) Flirt Boutique in St. Paul (and the airport!) is a go-to for the sweetest, sexiest lingerie with a throwback vibe. Since it’s Valentine’s Day, wear something with a hint of red or pink to get in the spirit. (Flirt, 177 Snelling Ave. N, St. Paul.)

If you’ve got covetable dinner reservations…



Do you have a reservation at some fancy restaurant that’s impossible to get into on V-Day? (White Castle does not count.) Don’t reach for your trusty LBD this time; try something new and unexpected with a set of floral separates like this one from Proper. It’s sexy and cool at the same time. (Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.)

If you’re celebrating GALentine’s Day…



I used to celebrate Valentine’s with my girlfriends every year. We’d drink bubbles, eat Jack’s pizza with fancy toppings, and toast to each other while painting our nails and watching bad TV. It was great. Consider throwing a Valentine’s Day sleepover, and wear a cute shortie pajama set like this one from Room No. 3 with a big chunky cardigan over it. Or grab one of their luxe sweat suits to lounge around in and stuff your face with cheese. (Room No. 3, 4948 France Ave. S., Edina.)

If you’re celebrating by hitting up your favorite bar…



Are you on the prowl for Valentine’s Day? This little chambray jacket from Primp, paired with a dress, tights, and booties, is cute and casual for any Tuesday night bar hopping you may be doing. (Primp Boutiques, Twin Cities locations include St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis, and White Bear Lake.)

Also, we gotta mention this great sale:

Neal Jewelry Sample Sale



Um, hello perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea. Lauren Neal, the local designer behind the cool, minimalist, and modern Neal Jewelry, is throwing a pre-Valentine’s sample sale featuring her spring/summer 2017 designs, samples, discontinued pieces, and more — all at up to 75-percent off. Don’t miss this one, because she’s also donating 10-percent of proceeds to the ACLU. Sunday, Feb. 12, noon to 4 p.m. (Thorp Building, 1620 Central Ave. NE., Minneapolis.)

