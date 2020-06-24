What does Pride mean to you?

Frozaen Pissás

(she/her)

Drag performer

@mizfrozaen

“Pride to me means accepting our brothers, sisters, and trans siblings. It means being who we are without fear. Pride is embracing yourself. You are who you are and it is good, don’t let anyone take it away from you. Express yourself how you want or how you can. You don’t have to

prove anything. You’re real. You are valid.”

Frozaen, Puffy and Noah Emily Utne

Noah Lawrence-Holder

(they/them)

Artist and illustrator

@blormpy

“I think the way we celebrate Pride has become really commercialized. Every corporation is putting out a post with a rainbow. It’s so important to remember the history of pride and where it started: a Black, trans woman leading a violent riot in retaliation against unjust police.”

Tatum Vanyo

(she/her/they/them)

Multimedia artist and fashion paraprofessional

@coochie.muscle

“Pride is the time of year when the chic mystiques, dressy geeks, and super freaks take to the streets! You can be whoever you want to be, and feel empowered to do so. The BIPoC LGBTQ+ community will always welcome you with open arms, no matter your identity.”

Puffy

(they/them)

Nonbinary drag queer. Pretty, punk, and stupid host of a (pre-pandemic) monthly queer art and dance party showcasing queer and trans BIPOC talent (music, drag, poetry, performance) and art. @feelsworldwide, @sailorgoon1312



“If you’re on the wrong side of history this time around don’t bother celebrating Pride. Black lives matter. Trans lives matter.”

New Black City

Dance collective

@newblackcitylive

“Pride is BLACK. Pride is COMMUNITY. Pride is protecting ours who are NOT protected.”

BE. and Tatum Vanyo Emily Utne

BE.

(they/them)

Musician

@be.cg

“To me, Pride means love, strength, equality, and hope. Each annual celebration is a reminder to love myself for what makes me unique and to keep fighting for equality. The joy that surrounds Pride month is

unparalleled, even during these challenging times.”

Victor Samuels Farmah

(he/him)

Designer, Frika

@frika_lib

Model, Raquelle (she/her) is in the red dress

“PRIDE is: Perseverance, Rebellious, Insightful, Dense, Engaging. Pride is ME.”