What could go wrong? Get a cheap tattoo at two different flash sales this weekend
Two local tattoo shops are hosting Halloween-themed flash events (aka the skin ink version of a mega-sale) this weekend.
First, Mafia Ink in Spring Lake Park is back with its $20 special on Friday. Brave souls who face the needle this day can choose from flash sheets that include rotting unicorns, the monster from IT, a nightmare-fuel take on Rick and Morty, and iconic cartoon characters.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis Tattoo Shop in the Wedge neighborhood will be sharing some pretty nice designs on Saturday. Four tattoo artists will ink the day away, each offering their own selection of designs to choose from. Pieces range from creepy (three-eyed cats, one-eyed monsters) to downright pretty (moths, flowers, plants in jars).
The prices aren’t as scary, either; depending on the designs you can expect to spend between $100 to $180 for a tatt.
The details:
Mafia Ink
Noon to midnight Friday
Read their list of requirements here
$20
8187 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park
763-208-0042
Minneapolis Tattoo Shop
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Prices vary; expect to spend at least $100
2211 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
612-875-6717