What could go wrong? Get a cheap tattoo at two different flash sales this weekend

First, Mafia Ink in Spring Lake Park is back with its $20 special on Friday. Brave souls who face the needle this day can choose from flash sheets that include rotting unicorns, the monster from IT, a nightmare-fuel take on Rick and Morty, and iconic cartoon characters.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Tattoo Shop in the Wedge neighborhood will be sharing some pretty nice designs on Saturday. Four tattoo artists will ink the day away, each offering their own selection of designs to choose from. Pieces range from creepy (three-eyed cats, one-eyed monsters) to downright pretty (moths, flowers, plants in jars).

The prices aren’t as scary, either; depending on the designs you can expect to spend between $100 to $180 for a tatt.

The details:

Mafia Ink

Noon to midnight Friday

Read their list of requirements here

$20

8187 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park

763-208-0042

Minneapolis Tattoo Shop

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Prices vary; expect to spend at least $100

2211 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-875-6717