We’re quickly becoming a sauna town with a new option in south Minneapolis

First there was 612 Sauna Society, which brought sauna sessions to the masses at Theodore Wirth Park, as well as traveling to various locations including Surly Brewing and the Chain of Lakes. Last winter, the American Swedish Institute hosted its own sauna installation in the form of a curious, gold sauna egg.

Now, Minnesotans are stepping up their game once more with a sauna… park!

Or, more accurately, a village. The Sauna Village is up and running at Nicollet and 47th in south Minneapolis, and features wood-fired mobile saunas, changing rooms, and cold baths and showers. It’s kinda like a food truck park, except with saunas, and healthier.

The endeavor is run by Stokeyard Outfitters, a business formed by John Pederson and Rodney Buhrsmith, two self-proclaimed “saunapreneurs” who met while working at 612.

“Research and interest has kind of given people a new vocabulary to share and take ownership of the experience themselves,” Pederson told us before we took an adventure through local sauna offerings last year. “It’s really opening up to people who might have thought it’s just a Nordic thing.”

The Sauna Village

In addition to the Sauna Village, Stokeyard has a few interesting projects coming up. They’ll be teaming up with Halo Cryotherapy in Edina and Golden Valley for back-to-back cryotherapy and sauna sessions, where your body can experience a 200-plus degree difference in a matter of minutes. For a less extreme afternoon, the crew also parks at Hewing for offerings that include yoga sessions and pooltime.

As for the Sauna Village, reservations are $25 for a 90-minute session, and are usually scheduled for evenings on Wednesdays, and Fridays through Sundays.



