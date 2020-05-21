Well dang, Nora McInerny has left Minnesota

Once Minneapolis-based, Nora McInerny has revealed in her Instagram stories that she and her brood have moved to Arizona, where they are responsibly wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and plugging her favorite merch.

@noraborealis

Did the news freak out her fans? Because in the next Insta story she confirms that yep, she has moved to sunny Arizona, for real.

@noraborealis

She’s also enjoying the kinda bad (but kinda good?) word art at their AirBNB.

@noraborealis

McInerny has had a rollercoaster of a career as an author. She got her start blogging about her late husband’s health crisis, which later became a memoir, It's Okay to Laugh (Crying Is Cool Too), then followed it up with two more books on life as a widow, finding love again, and remarrying.

During that time she also founded Still Kickin, a nonprofit that provides funds to families dealing with a health crisis, as well as a Facebook support page for widows.

Last year, she also got in a very Minnesota shitstorm when she left her gig at Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine over a piece they ran about our current local villain, Garrison Keillor.

Most recently, McInerny celebrated the release of her novelization of the hit movie, Bad Moms.

