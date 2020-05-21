Well dang, Nora McInerny has left Minnesota
Minnesota has lost another celebrity, as is our way. At least it wasn't to one of the coastal states.
Once Minneapolis-based, Nora McInerny has revealed in her Instagram stories that she and her brood have moved to Arizona, where they are responsibly wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and plugging her favorite merch.
Did the news freak out her fans? Because in the next Insta story she confirms that yep, she has moved to sunny Arizona, for real.
She’s also enjoying the kinda bad (but kinda good?) word art at their AirBNB.
McInerny has had a rollercoaster of a career as an author. She got her start blogging about her late husband’s health crisis, which later became a memoir, It's Okay to Laugh (Crying Is Cool Too), then followed it up with two more books on life as a widow, finding love again, and remarrying.
During that time she also founded Still Kickin, a nonprofit that provides funds to families dealing with a health crisis, as well as a Facebook support page for widows.
Last year, she also got in a very Minnesota shitstorm when she left her gig at Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine over a piece they ran about our current local villain, Garrison Keillor.
Most recently, McInerny celebrated the release of her novelization of the hit movie, Bad Moms.